Startup Ideation
Mideast Streets
startups

Startup Ideation

The Media Line Staff
09/02/2021

Mon, Sep 6, 2021 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Register here.

Omantel Innovation Labs launches its first workshop in partnership with Brinc, global accelerator and early stage fund.

About this event

Aspiring entrepreneurs! The Omantel Innovation Labs Ecosystem Activities is launching its first workshop “Startup Ideation”. Through Omantel’s partnership with The Brinc Global Venture Accelerator, governmental entities, corporations, investors, technology partners and academic institutions, the Omantel ecosystem building activities will serve as a community that supports its stakeholders in sourcing expertise, accessing value-add events and expanding their networks.

Event Details:

Want to explore entrepreneurship, but unsure which path leverages your strengths, expertise and passion? Cannot decide which area to explore? What problems are large enough to warrant solving? Join us for the startup ideation session to support you in refining viable startup concepts on September 6th 2021 at 3:30 pm GST. Use this link to register and access the event.

The ideation session will support aspiring entrepreneurs in identifying problems that are worth solving, leveraging perspectives, case studies, and strengths to storyboard innovative solutions. The ideation workshop supports teams in taking a collaborative, optimistic and solution-oriented approach to challenge mapping. This is followed by intensive individual and group brainstorming sessions as well as market research to identify the vertical’s frontiers and trends. The process ends with clearly defined stakeholder maps, user flows, storyboards, and business concepts. Ideation sessions support aspiring entrepreneurs in:

– Focusing on their users, their users’ needs, and their insights about them. – Bringing together perspectives and strengths of team members. – Creating volume and variety into the brainstorming process. – Driving teams beyond obvious solutions.

