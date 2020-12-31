Startup World Cup Israel

Tue, Jan 12, 2021, 7 to 9 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Startup World Cup is one of the largest and leading global annual startup competitions worldwide.

Startup World Cup (SWC) is a global series of conferences and competitions that bring together the top startups, investors, entrepreneurs and tech CEOs around the world. Starting with regional competitions in nearly 50+ countries across six continents, hundreds of selected top technology startups compete for the chance to move onto the Grand Finale event in San Francisco to win a $1 million investment grand prize. Startup World Cup is organized by Pegasus Tech Ventures in partnership with investors and local sponsors.

Israel Regional Event

This Year, for the first time, TECH IT FORWARD is bringing the Startup World Cup to Israel. Tech It Forward is an Israeli-based consulting and tech events agency that connects global investors and corporates with the vibrant and innovative Israeli tech ecosystem. Partners of Pegasus in Israel, Tech It Forward organizes the Israeli Regional event.

Israel’s regional competition will be the perfect opportunity to gain exposure in front of the most influential people in the Israeli tech ecosystem as well as leading VCs, and industry experts from abroad.

2021 Israel Confirmed Judges

Bill Reichert, Partner, Pegasus Tech Ventures

Roy Caner, Partner, EBN & Co.

Tal Dori, Ceo, IBI Investment House

Uria Fiano, Serial Entrepreneur and Tech It Forward Board Member

Michal Michaeli, Dir. Int. Economic Dev Tel Aviv Global

Delia Pekelman, Deputy Head Leumitech

Snir Hassidim, Business and Corporate Dev Manager, Check Point Software

Aviv Marom, Director, Strategic Partnerships, Samsung Research Israel

Agenda

Guest Speech 7:00-7:30PM

Startup World Cup Pitch Competition & Awards Ceremony 7:30-8:15PM

Deliberation and Announcement of the Winner: 8:15-8:30PM