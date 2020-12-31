This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Startup World Cup Israel
Mideast Streets
startups
Israel
Competition

Startup World Cup Israel

The Media Line Staff
12/31/2020

Tue, Jan 12, 2021, 7 to 9 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

Startup World Cup is one of the largest and leading global annual startup competitions worldwide.

Startup World Cup (SWC) is a global series of conferences and competitions that bring together the top startups, investors, entrepreneurs and tech CEOs around the world. Starting with regional competitions in nearly 50+ countries across six continents, hundreds of selected top technology startups compete for the chance to move onto the Grand Finale event in San Francisco to win a $1 million investment grand prize. Startup World Cup is organized by Pegasus Tech Ventures in partnership with investors and local sponsors.

– For more information on the Startup World Cup, please visit https://www.startupworldcup.io, www.pegasustechventures.com.

– Check out the Press: https://venturebeat.com/2019/05/21/vietnam-startup-wins-1-million-grand-prize-at-2019-startup-world-cup/, https://www.techinasia.com/abivin-wins-1m-2019-startup-world-cup

Israel Regional Event

This Year, for the first time, TECH IT FORWARD is bringing the Startup World Cup to Israel. Tech It Forward is an Israeli-based consulting and tech events agency that connects global investors and corporates with the vibrant and innovative Israeli tech ecosystem. Partners of Pegasus in Israel, Tech It Forward organizes the Israeli Regional event.

Israel’s regional competition will be the perfect opportunity to gain exposure in front of the most influential people in the Israeli tech ecosystem as well as leading VCs, and industry experts from abroad.

2021 Israel Confirmed Judges

  • Bill Reichert, Partner, Pegasus Tech Ventures
  • Roy Caner, Partner, EBN & Co.
  • Tal Dori, Ceo, IBI Investment House
  • Uria Fiano, Serial Entrepreneur and Tech It Forward Board Member
  • Michal Michaeli, Dir. Int. Economic Dev Tel Aviv Global
  • Delia Pekelman, Deputy Head Leumitech
  • Snir Hassidim, Business and Corporate Dev Manager, Check Point Software
  • Aviv Marom, Director, Strategic Partnerships, Samsung Research Israel

Agenda

Guest Speech 7:00-7:30PM

Startup World Cup Pitch Competition & Awards Ceremony 7:30-8:15PM

Deliberation and Announcement of the Winner: 8:15-8:30PM

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.