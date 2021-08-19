Startups Fund Raising Event

Sat, Aug 21, 2021 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets (€32.64 – €80.12) here.

Join This Startup Business Fund Raising Event Today !

About this event

Join This Startup Business Fund Raising Event Today !

If you have a Startup Business or if you are planning to Start a Startup Business and looking for the Funds $$

If you only have an idea for your Startup Business and you want to know how to assimilate funds $$ before executing that idea for your Startup Business

If your Startup Business is doing good & you need more funds in SERIES A, B, C rounds (more than US$5 million)

THE AGENDA FOR THIS FUND RAISING EVENT / PROGRAM :

FUND RAISING FROM NAIVE INVESTORS AND BOOTSTRAPPING

Learn who comes under the purview of bootstrapping & how it is effective for your Startup Business

Learn how to raise funds through bootstrapping with equity or convertible debt / notes for your Startup Business

Get to know the methods of self-bootstrapping (Self Funding to your Startup Business)

PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS (ANGELS, VC’S, PE’S)

Learn what are the best ways to reach out to Professional Investors to get funds for your Startup Business

What to do and what not to do when dealing with a professional investor for fund raise

Learn what all methods or alternatives you can propose to a professional investor to raise funds for your Startup Business

Learn the psychology of a professional investor; like what he thinks while funding to a Startup Business

Calculate how much money $$ is required and on what all conditions for your Startup Business

Get to know the TERM SHEET that affects heavily your Startup Business in long term.

CROWDFUNDING FOR STARTUP BUSINESS

Learn the methods for crowdfunding (Online & Offline) for your Startup Business

Get to know when to go for Crowdfunding and when to avoid it

Learn what is at Stake when going for Crowdfunding which could affect your startup business in long run

ASSETS (TANGIBLE & INTANGIBLE)

Learn how to use your tangible assets to raise funds through investors or financial institutions for your startup business

Get to know how intangible assets work and in time how it could give you a lot of money $$ in your startup business

FINANCIAL & NON-FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

Learn what all types of financial and non-financial institutions are there to fund your startup business

Learn how to play wisely with the terms of the institutions to raise funds $ for your startup business

CHARITABLE FUNDS FOR STARTUP BUSINESS

Learn when to go for Charity Funding

What are the Pros & Cons of Charity Funding for Startup Business

PRESALES (MVP)

Learn how to sell your product, in the air, before you have even produced it in your startup business.

Get to know what not to do, when raising funds through this method else it will hit hard your startup business.

THE FOLLOWING ESSENTIAL ELEMENTS WILL ALSO BE COVERED:

BOTTOM LINE

Why & How to keep track of the Bottom Line

What could affect your Bottom Line in your startup business

GROSS MARGIN

How to build a predictable Gross Margin for your startup business

What factors heavily affects the Gross Margin in your startup business

FIXED & VARIABLE COST

Startup Business expenses produce both fixed & variable costs, how to put a cap on it.

How to keep Fixed & Variable costs under control for the betterment of your startup business

EQUITY VS DEBT

Get to know which one is a good option to raise funds for your startup business, equity or debt

Get to know what you will be losing when raising funds through equity or through debt in your startup business

Learn the hybrid model that works for almost all startup businesses for Equity & Debt

LEVERAGE IN STARTUP BUSINESS

Calculate your startup business potential to Leverage

Learn the PSR (Point of Safe Return) when Leveraging

Get to know what not to do while Leveraging in your Startup Business

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

Understand how to spend money, quite smartly, in your startup business

Get to know what kind of CapEx will profit your startup Business in longer run

How to avoid non-profitable CapEx or how to minimize non-profitable CapEx in your Startup Business

CONCENTRATION IN STARTUP BUSINESS

Get to know the Concentration strategies for your startup business

Learn why Investors like the startup businesses with Low Concentration

Understand why keeping a high concentration could be a fatal error in your Startup Business

—————————————-

This Startup Business Fund Raising Event will be Delivered ONLINE

—————————————-

ABOUT ME:

I am LAKSHMAN SINGH (Fund Management, Angel Investor, Startups / Business Mentor, Business Consultant & Auditor)

I hold more than a decade of extensive experience and help people in business through Consultations, Advices & by Auditing. I also help startups & businesses by investing in them, mentoring them and giving them exposure of my network.

Linkedin : https://linkedin.com/in/iamlakshmansingh

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/iamlakshmansingh

Email : Connect@LakshmanSingh.com

Web : https://www.lakshmansingh.com/

Blog : https://www.lakshmansingh.com/blog

Clientele : https://www.lakshmansingh.com/clientele

—————————————-

Startup Fund Raising Event | Learn how to raise fund for Startup Business | Fundraising | Series Rounds | Seed Capital | Seed Round | Venture Capital | Angel Investor | Investments | Investor | Startup | Entrepreneur | Entrepreneurship Workshop | Entrepreneur Class | Tech Workshop |Bootcamp | Tech Class | Tech Webinar | Entrepreneur Bootcamp | Entrepreneur Webinar | Startup Webinar | Startup Class | Entrepreneur Conference | Startup Conference | Tech Startup Conference | Business Conference | Business Networking | Startup Networking | Startup Classes | Entrepreneur Classes | Business Training | Entrepreneurship Training | Startup Training | Entrepreneur Training | Tech Workshop | Startup Workshop | Entrepreneur Workshop