Startups Fund Raising Event
Sat, Aug 21, 2021 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)
Tickets (€32.64 – €80.12) here.
Join This Startup Business Fund Raising Event Today !
About this event
Join This Startup Business Fund Raising Event Today !
- If you have a Startup Business or if you are planning to Start a Startup Business and looking for the Funds $$
- If you only have an idea for your Startup Business and you want to know how to assimilate funds $$ before executing that idea for your Startup Business
- If your Startup Business is doing good & you need more funds in SERIES A, B, C rounds (more than US$5 million)
THE AGENDA FOR THIS FUND RAISING EVENT / PROGRAM :
- FUND RAISING FROM NAIVE INVESTORS AND BOOTSTRAPPING
- Learn who comes under the purview of bootstrapping & how it is effective for your Startup Business
- Learn how to raise funds through bootstrapping with equity or convertible debt / notes for your Startup Business
- Get to know the methods of self-bootstrapping (Self Funding to your Startup Business)
- PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS (ANGELS, VC’S, PE’S)
- Learn what are the best ways to reach out to Professional Investors to get funds for your Startup Business
- What to do and what not to do when dealing with a professional investor for fund raise
- Learn what all methods or alternatives you can propose to a professional investor to raise funds for your Startup Business
- Learn the psychology of a professional investor; like what he thinks while funding to a Startup Business
- Calculate how much money $$ is required and on what all conditions for your Startup Business
- Get to know the TERM SHEET that affects heavily your Startup Business in long term.
- CROWDFUNDING FOR STARTUP BUSINESS
- Learn the methods for crowdfunding (Online & Offline) for your Startup Business
- Get to know when to go for Crowdfunding and when to avoid it
- Learn what is at Stake when going for Crowdfunding which could affect your startup business in long run
- ASSETS (TANGIBLE & INTANGIBLE)
- Learn how to use your tangible assets to raise funds through investors or financial institutions for your startup business
- Get to know how intangible assets work and in time how it could give you a lot of money $$ in your startup business
- FINANCIAL & NON-FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
- Learn what all types of financial and non-financial institutions are there to fund your startup business
- Learn how to play wisely with the terms of the institutions to raise funds $ for your startup business
- CHARITABLE FUNDS FOR STARTUP BUSINESS
- Learn when to go for Charity Funding
- What are the Pros & Cons of Charity Funding for Startup Business
- PRESALES (MVP)
- Learn how to sell your product, in the air, before you have even produced it in your startup business.
- Get to know what not to do, when raising funds through this method else it will hit hard your startup business.
THE FOLLOWING ESSENTIAL ELEMENTS WILL ALSO BE COVERED:
- BOTTOM LINE
- Why & How to keep track of the Bottom Line
- What could affect your Bottom Line in your startup business
- GROSS MARGIN
- How to build a predictable Gross Margin for your startup business
- What factors heavily affects the Gross Margin in your startup business
- FIXED & VARIABLE COST
- Startup Business expenses produce both fixed & variable costs, how to put a cap on it.
- How to keep Fixed & Variable costs under control for the betterment of your startup business
- EQUITY VS DEBT
- Get to know which one is a good option to raise funds for your startup business, equity or debt
- Get to know what you will be losing when raising funds through equity or through debt in your startup business
- Learn the hybrid model that works for almost all startup businesses for Equity & Debt
- LEVERAGE IN STARTUP BUSINESS
- Calculate your startup business potential to Leverage
- Learn the PSR (Point of Safe Return) when Leveraging
- Get to know what not to do while Leveraging in your Startup Business
- CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
- Understand how to spend money, quite smartly, in your startup business
- Get to know what kind of CapEx will profit your startup Business in longer run
- How to avoid non-profitable CapEx or how to minimize non-profitable CapEx in your Startup Business
- CONCENTRATION IN STARTUP BUSINESS
- Get to know the Concentration strategies for your startup business
- Learn why Investors like the startup businesses with Low Concentration
- Understand why keeping a high concentration could be a fatal error in your Startup Business
—————————————-
This Startup Business Fund Raising Event will be Delivered ONLINE
—————————————-
ABOUT ME:
I am LAKSHMAN SINGH (Fund Management, Angel Investor, Startups / Business Mentor, Business Consultant & Auditor)
I hold more than a decade of extensive experience and help people in business through Consultations, Advices & by Auditing. I also help startups & businesses by investing in them, mentoring them and giving them exposure of my network.
Linkedin : https://linkedin.com/in/iamlakshmansingh
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/iamlakshmansingh
Email : Connect@LakshmanSingh.com
Web : https://www.lakshmansingh.com/
Blog : https://www.lakshmansingh.com/blog
Clientele : https://www.lakshmansingh.com/clientele
—————————————-
Startup Fund Raising Event | Learn how to raise fund for Startup Business | Fundraising | Series Rounds | Seed Capital | Seed Round | Venture Capital | Angel Investor | Investments | Investor | Startup | Entrepreneur | Entrepreneurship Workshop | Entrepreneur Class | Tech Workshop |Bootcamp | Tech Class | Tech Webinar | Entrepreneur Bootcamp | Entrepreneur Webinar | Startup Webinar | Startup Class | Entrepreneur Conference | Startup Conference | Tech Startup Conference | Business Conference | Business Networking | Startup Networking | Startup Classes | Entrepreneur Classes | Business Training | Entrepreneurship Training | Startup Training | Entrepreneur Training | Tech Workshop | Startup Workshop | Entrepreneur Workshop