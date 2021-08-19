Startups Fund Raising Event

Protecting Truth During Tension

Mideast Streets
startups

The Media Line Staff
08/19/2021

Sat, Aug 21, 2021 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets (€32.64 – €80.12) here.

About this event

  • If you have a Startup Business or if you are planning to Start a Startup Business and looking for the Funds $$
  • If you only have an idea for your Startup Business and you want to know how to assimilate funds $$ before executing that idea for your Startup Business
  • If your Startup Business is doing good & you need more funds in SERIES A, B, C rounds (more than US$5 million)

THE AGENDA FOR THIS FUND RAISING EVENT / PROGRAM :

  1. FUND RAISING FROM NAIVE INVESTORS AND BOOTSTRAPPING
  • Learn who comes under the purview of bootstrapping & how it is effective for your Startup Business
  • Learn how to raise funds through bootstrapping with equity or convertible debt / notes for your Startup Business
  • Get to know the methods of self-bootstrapping (Self Funding to your Startup Business)
  1. PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS (ANGELS, VC’S, PE’S)
  • Learn what are the best ways to reach out to Professional Investors to get funds for your Startup Business
  • What to do and what not to do when dealing with a professional investor for fund raise
  • Learn what all methods or alternatives you can propose to a professional investor to raise funds for your Startup Business
  • Learn the psychology of a professional investor; like what he thinks while funding to a Startup Business
  • Calculate how much money $$ is required and on what all conditions for your Startup Business
  • Get to know the TERM SHEET that affects heavily your Startup Business in long term.
  1. CROWDFUNDING FOR STARTUP BUSINESS
  • Learn the methods for crowdfunding (Online & Offline) for your Startup Business
  • Get to know when to go for Crowdfunding and when to avoid it
  • Learn what is at Stake when going for Crowdfunding which could affect your startup business in long run
  1. ASSETS (TANGIBLE & INTANGIBLE)
  • Learn how to use your tangible assets to raise funds through investors or financial institutions for your startup business
  • Get to know how intangible assets work and in time how it could give you a lot of money $$ in your startup business
  1. FINANCIAL & NON-FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
  • Learn what all types of financial and non-financial institutions are there to fund your startup business
  • Learn how to play wisely with the terms of the institutions to raise funds $ for your startup business
  1. CHARITABLE FUNDS FOR STARTUP BUSINESS
  • Learn when to go for Charity Funding
  • What are the Pros & Cons of Charity Funding for Startup Business
  1. PRESALES (MVP)
  • Learn how to sell your product, in the air, before you have even produced it in your startup business.
  • Get to know what not to do, when raising funds through this method else it will hit hard your startup business.

THE FOLLOWING ESSENTIAL ELEMENTS WILL ALSO BE COVERED:

  1. BOTTOM LINE
  • Why & How to keep track of the Bottom Line
  • What could affect your Bottom Line in your startup business
  1. GROSS MARGIN
  • How to build a predictable Gross Margin for your startup business
  • What factors heavily affects the Gross Margin in your startup business
  1. FIXED & VARIABLE COST
  • Startup Business expenses produce both fixed & variable costs, how to put a cap on it.
  • How to keep Fixed & Variable costs under control for the betterment of your startup business
  1. EQUITY VS DEBT
  • Get to know which one is a good option to raise funds for your startup business, equity or debt
  • Get to know what you will be losing when raising funds through equity or through debt in your startup business
  • Learn the hybrid model that works for almost all startup businesses for Equity & Debt
  1. LEVERAGE IN STARTUP BUSINESS
  • Calculate your startup business potential to Leverage
  • Learn the PSR (Point of Safe Return) when Leveraging
  • Get to know what not to do while Leveraging in your Startup Business
  1. CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
  • Understand how to spend money, quite smartly, in your startup business
  • Get to know what kind of CapEx will profit your startup Business in longer run
  • How to avoid non-profitable CapEx or how to minimize non-profitable CapEx in your Startup Business
  1. CONCENTRATION IN STARTUP BUSINESS
  • Get to know the Concentration strategies for your startup business
  • Learn why Investors like the startup businesses with Low Concentration
  • Understand why keeping a high concentration could be a fatal error in your Startup Business

This Startup Business Fund Raising Event will be Delivered ONLINE

ABOUT ME:

I am LAKSHMAN SINGH (Fund Management, Angel Investor, Startups / Business Mentor, Business Consultant & Auditor)

I hold more than a decade of extensive experience and help people in business through Consultations, Advices & by Auditing. I also help startups & businesses by investing in them, mentoring them and giving them exposure of my network.

Linkedin : https://linkedin.com/in/iamlakshmansingh

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/iamlakshmansingh

Email : Connect@LakshmanSingh.com

Web : https://www.lakshmansingh.com/

Blog : https://www.lakshmansingh.com/blog

Clientele : https://www.lakshmansingh.com/clientele

