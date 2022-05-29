Stories, Odes and Chants – NICOSIA
Thu, 2 Jun 2022 20:30 - 22:30 Eastern European Summer Time (UTC+3)
Concert with poems by Cypriot poets set to music
A musical act with one singer and 3 instrumentalists on stage telling us an inspiring story about a girl who goes on an adventure to find a mysterious spider who weaves a magical cloak and whoever has it has everything they desire. This concert features original poems by living Cypriot poets as well as traditional poems set to music.
Composition: Rania Chrysostomou
Musicians:
Demitris Yiasemides, Maria Andreou, Andria Nicodemou, Stefani Soteriou
Poets:
Tasoula Markou, Charalambow Chrysostomou, Elena Gonata, Maria Kouvarou
Sponsor: Cultural Services of Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth
Supporters: Zorpa bakeries and the Holy Archdiocese of Cyprus
Media Sponsor CYBC