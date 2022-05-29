Stories, Odes and Chants – NICOSIA

Thu, 2 Jun 2022 20:30 - 22:30 Eastern European Summer Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Concert with poems by Cypriot poets set to music

A musical act with one singer and 3 instrumentalists on stage telling us an inspiring story about a girl who goes on an adventure to find a mysterious spider who weaves a magical cloak and whoever has it has everything they desire. This concert features original poems by living Cypriot poets as well as traditional poems set to music.

Composition: Rania Chrysostomou

Musicians:

Demitris Yiasemides, Maria Andreou, Andria Nicodemou, Stefani Soteriou

Poets:

Tasoula Markou, Charalambow Chrysostomou, Elena Gonata, Maria Kouvarou

Sponsor: Cultural Services of Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth

Supporters: Zorpa bakeries and the Holy Archdiocese of Cyprus

Media Sponsor CYBC