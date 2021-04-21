Support Our Future Leaders

"The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry."
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Stories of Jewish Budapest: From affirmation to persecution and revival
Mideast Streets
Jewish Diaspora
Hungary

Stories of Jewish Budapest: From affirmation to persecution and revival

The Media Line Staff
04/21/2021

Thu, Apr 22, 2021 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Tickets ($18) here.

Join us for a dynamic interactive trip through Budapest’s rich Jewish history.

About this Event

Budapest, the capital of Hungary, has one of the most fascinating Jewish cultures and history in Europe. It is a community that still flourishes in spite of the many difficulties it has had throughout its long history. I would like to invite you to a virtual tour, where I will share with you stories about this community, from the time of the Austrian empire, through the Holocaust and the communist era until our present time. I will do this through a bit of historical context, several images, and by sharing my own family stories. As part of the generation that was born at the end of the communist era, raised in the hopeful 90s and 2000s, I have had my own personal journey through understanding my family’s background, the stories of my grandparents who have survived the holocaust, those of my parents who grew up in communism, and all the other stories from which I gradually started to build my own identity.

With your contribution, you will also be donating to Marom Budapest, a socially active Masorti youth group.

About Dóra

Dóra Koranyi, co-creator of Qesher works as a psychologist and has guided culture walks in the Jewish quarter of Budapest for several years now. After completing her studies in Israel, she has returned to Hungary. While completing her master’s degree, she worked actively in different Jewish organizations in Budapest, as project coordinator of youth programs, and she also took an active role in a grassroots, egalitarian Jewish community for young Jews in Budapest. Introducing Jewish life to a wide range of guests has become her passion, and the connections she has made through her experience brought about the idea of the initiative that you see here.

