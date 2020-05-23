Date and time: Sunday, May 24, 2020, 8 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

The event will be held on the Zoom platform. Register (in Hebrew) here.

On Jerusalemite Day of Diversity, the Ramot Alon Community Council is pleased to host Baruch Germai, a resident of the neighborhood, as part of the “Story of a Journey” initiative, in which activists from the Ethiopian community tell their personal and community story to create social change. We will hear from Baruch about his immigration story, have a real and open discussion about the state of society in Israel, and mark Ethiopian Jewish Remembrance Day by commemorating those who perished on their way to Israel.

For questions, call community worker Yael Ben Ayun, +972 50-997-4255.