Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
Ethiopian Jews
Immigration
Israel

Story of a Journey

The Media Line Staff
05/23/2020

Date and time: Sunday, May 24, 2020, 8 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

The event will be held on the Zoom platform. Register (in Hebrew) here.

On Jerusalemite Day of Diversity, the Ramot Alon Community Council is pleased to host Baruch Germai, a resident of the neighborhood, as part of the “Story of a Journey” initiative, in which activists from the Ethiopian community tell their personal and community story to create social change. We will hear from Baruch about his immigration story, have a real and open discussion about the state of society in Israel, and mark Ethiopian Jewish Remembrance Day by commemorating those who perished on their way to Israel.

For questions, call community worker Yael Ben Ayun, +972 50-997-4255.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.