Storytelling through Sports in Palestine

Sat, Aug 21, 2021 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

This panel discussion hosted by the Museum of the Palestinian People will discuss sports in Palestine

Sports plays an important role for many around the world. For some sport provides health benefits, aids in the development of leadership and communication skills, a sense of belonging, representation of ones nation at mega events and for some simple pleasures of happiness and joy. However, for some accessing sports and sporting spaces comes with challenges, such is the case for Palestinians. The panel will feature voices of three different Palestinian sportswomen and men who will share their stories around the importance of sport in their life. They will speak to how they are navigating everyday life under occupation to excel and create sporting opportunities for themselves and their local community. We will hear from Anoush Belian the first Palestinian female bodybuilder to win the Miss Fitness category in National Amateur Bodybuilders Association (NABBA) who will share her story of becoming a successful body builder. We will also hear from a member of the Team Gaza Skate, an organization using skateboarding/rollerblading to cultivate youth participation in the sport and promote and support well being of local communities.

Donations are welcome: We are very grateful for your partnership and support. The Museum of the Palestinian People is based in Washington DC and here to tell our stories, which encompass the rich history, vibrant arts, culture and spirit of a people who thrive even in the face of adversity.

Visit our website: mpp-dc.org/