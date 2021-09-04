Sat, Sep 11, 2021 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Sudan National Cybersecurity CTF 2021

About this Event

In cooperation with Trend Micro, as a strategic partner, CyberTalents is organizing Sudan National Cybersecurity CTF for the third time consecutively where participants can demonstrate their technical abilities. The winning team is eligible to compete in regional and international CTFs representing Sudan.

The CTF will be a Jeopardy Style CTF where every team will have a list of challenges in different categories like Reverse Engineering, Web Security, Digital Forensics, Network Security and others. For every challenge solved, the team will get a certain amount of points depending on the difficulty of the challenge. The team that will get the highest score at the end of the day will be the winning team.

Conditions:

The minimum number of team members is 2 and the maximum number is 4 with the below conditions:

At least 50% of the team should be holding Sudanese Nationality.

Rules:

Rules concerning the platform are included.

Sharing the flags between different teams is prohibited.

Brute Force attacks on the challenges submission portal or challenges links are not allowed.

Any attack against the site or the hosted servers will be observed and the player will be banned from participating in the CTF immediately.

Organizers have the permission to disqualify teams for any unethical behavior or any trials to interrupt the CTF.

Prizes:

The winning team will be qualified for The Arab and Africa Cyber Security CTF 2021.

Check it out now: https://bit.ly/2Qm8RjP

Create Your Team: https://bit.ly/3vf6u19