Mideast Streets
Sufism
music
dance
chanting
Jazz
Abu Dhabi

Sufism vs. Modernism – Fathy Salama with Sheik Mahmoud Tohamy

The Media Line Staff
05/09/2020

Date and time: Wednesday, May 20, 9:30 to 11:30 pm Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

This event will be livestreamed from our Facebook page for free.

To accompany you through suhoor, revisit the Arab world’s only Grammy winner collaborating with the inspiring Egyptian Sufi chanter. Hit “Going” on the event page here to be notified when the stream starts.

Presented in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development and Al Burda, a platform for Islamic arts and culture

Were you there? The sounds and rhythms of traditional Sufi chanting and contemporary Arabian jazz fuse in a unique harmony of Arabic sounds. The Arab world’s only Grammy and BBC Awards winner, Fathy Salama, known for his band Sharkiat and his work on Youssou N’Dour’s Egypt, is joined by renowned Egyptian Sufi chanter, Sheikh Mahmoud Tohamy. After the performance, join Fathy Salama for a live online Q&A.

For one time only, revisit this highlight from NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Center’s archives, filmed in The Red Theater to a sold-out crowd on September 26, 2019.

Bridge the distance, join the community online.

For more information, click here.

