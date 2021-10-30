Sultan’s Delight with Özlem Warren

Sat, Oct 30, 2021 1:00 PM - 2:15 PM EASTERN DAYLIGHT TIME (UTC-4)

Join guest chef Özlem Warren to learn to make a true classic from Ottoman kitchens: Sultan’s Delight.

Make food fit for a sultan! Özlem Warren, author of “Özlem’s Turkish Table” cookbook, will take you on a culinary journey to Turkey and show you how to make Sultan’s Delight, both the traditional lamb version and a vegetarian alternative. Sultan’s Delight, or Hunkar Begendi, is a true classic from the Ottoman Palace kitchens and features an aromatic lamb ragout served over a smoky eggplant puree with béchamel sauce. Özlem will also share her baked vegetable casserole with chickpeas, Nohutlu Sebzeli Turlu, which you can serve as a vegetarian topping over the eggplant sauce (and it is a delightful meal itself).

During the class, Özlem will also offer ideas for substitutions, tips for ahead of time cooking and freezing, along with stories from her homeland. Turkish cuisine is healthy, delicious and based on thousands years of culinary heritage make. Please join Özlem to recreate her Turkish feast!

About Ozlem: Özlem Warren is a native of Turkey and author of her debut cookbook, “Özlem’s Turkish Table, Recipes from My Homeland.” She was born and raised in Turkey and lived in this magical land for 30 years. She is passionate about Turkish’s delicious, vibrant cuisine and has been teaching Turkish cookery in England, Turkey, the U.S. and Jordan for over 10 years. She has a popular Turkish recipe blog, Özlem’s Turkish Table, ** and hosts Supper Clubs and Culinary Tours to Turkey. Özlem was a part of the Turkish Chefs of the World (Dunyanin Turk Sefleri) TV program, which aired on the Turkish national TV Channel TRT as well as in 37 other countries. She participates in prestigious events such as the Taste of London, The London Book Fair, the International Edinburgh Book Festival and various food festivals to promote Turkish cuisine and culture. Her writing has appeared in major national newspapers in Turkey and in magazines around the world.

Proceeds from live stream cooking classes support Milk Street’s non-profit work with The Big Sisters Association of Great Boston, The Boys & Girls Club of Dorchester, and other partners.