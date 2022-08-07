Thu, Aug 25, 2022 11:30 AM - Fri, Sep 9, 2022 6:00 PM British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets ($20.73-$33.46) here.

A glimpse into recent scholarship on the history of the Qurʾān, Islam and the late antique society, and the early writings in Islam.

About this event

Inekas summer school on “Early Islam” will be held in collaboration with the Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies at the University of Exeter (UK) and the Interdisciplinary Quranic Studies Research Institute at Shahid Beheshti University (Iran). Taking place every Thursday and Friday from 25 August to 9 September, the summer school will run in six days from 11:30 to 18:00 BST (6:30 to 13:00 EDT).

The summer school aims to provide students interested in Islamic studies with a glimpse into recent scholarship on the Qurʾān, Islam and the late antique society, and the early writings in Islam (Hadith, Sira, and Tafsir).

There will be presentations in both English and Persian. Hence, students interested in Islamic or Middle Eastern studies who intend to improve their Persian for academic purposes can also use the summer school as a training course.

List of speakers

(alphabetically ordered )