Sustainability Strategies in the UAE – Experts Views from Dubai

Thu, 18 Feb 2021, 10 to 11 am Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

International Business Webinar

About this Event

To become zero carbon by 2050 it is important for all countries to take a joint effort. Researchers and industry leaders from the UAE are applying innovative ways to address this urgent need of society. In this webinar, we will learn from experienced academics and market leaders about the sustainable strategies taken in the Middle East and we will learn about new initiatives to save our world.

Host:

Dr. Monomita Nandy, reader in accounting and finance, director of internationalization & exchange coordinator at Brunel Business School, Brunel University London, UK

Speakers

Prof. Kevin Mcmeeking, Brunel Business School, Brunel University London

Dr. Yaprak Anadol Assistant Professor, Dubai Business School, Founding member of Turkish Business Council in Dubai, PRME member

Dr. Eappen Thiruvattal, Assistant Professor, Dubai Business School, Founding member PRME Dubai

Dr.Arij Lahmar, Assistant Professor, Dubai Business School

Ms. Emma Barber, Managing Director, DGrade, UAE

Dr. Kamel Mellahi, Senior Manager at Dubai Chamber- Centre for Responsible Business (CRB)

Note: Participation certificate will be provided on request.