Sustainability Strategies in the UAE – Experts Views from Dubai
Thu, 18 Feb 2021, 10 to 11 am Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)
International Business Webinar
About this Event
To become zero carbon by 2050 it is important for all countries to take a joint effort. Researchers and industry leaders from the UAE are applying innovative ways to address this urgent need of society. In this webinar, we will learn from experienced academics and market leaders about the sustainable strategies taken in the Middle East and we will learn about new initiatives to save our world.
Host:
Dr. Monomita Nandy, reader in accounting and finance, director of internationalization & exchange coordinator at Brunel Business School, Brunel University London, UK
Speakers
- Prof. Kevin Mcmeeking, Brunel Business School, Brunel University London
- Dr. Yaprak Anadol Assistant Professor, Dubai Business School, Founding member of Turkish Business Council in Dubai, PRME member
- Dr. Eappen Thiruvattal, Assistant Professor, Dubai Business School, Founding member PRME Dubai
- Dr.Arij Lahmar, Assistant Professor, Dubai Business School
- Ms. Emma Barber, Managing Director, DGrade, UAE
- Dr. Kamel Mellahi, Senior Manager at Dubai Chamber- Centre for Responsible Business (CRB)
Note: Participation certificate will be provided on request.