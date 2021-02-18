Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Sustainability Strategies in the UAE – Experts Views from Dubai
Mideast Streets
sustainability
Dubai
United Arab Emirates

Sustainability Strategies in the UAE – Experts Views from Dubai

The Media Line Staff
02/18/2021

Thu, 18 Feb 2021, 10 to 11 am Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

International Business Webinar

About this Event

To become zero carbon by 2050 it is important for all countries to take a joint effort. Researchers and industry leaders from the UAE are applying innovative ways to address this urgent need of society. In this webinar, we will learn from experienced academics and market leaders about the sustainable strategies taken in the Middle East and we will learn about new initiatives to save our world.

Host:

Dr. Monomita Nandy, reader in accounting and finance, director of internationalization & exchange coordinator at Brunel Business School, Brunel University London, UK

Speakers

  • Prof. Kevin Mcmeeking, Brunel Business School, Brunel University London
  • Dr. Yaprak Anadol Assistant Professor, Dubai Business School, Founding member of Turkish Business Council in Dubai, PRME member
  • Dr. Eappen Thiruvattal, Assistant Professor, Dubai Business School, Founding member PRME Dubai
  • Dr.Arij Lahmar, Assistant Professor, Dubai Business School
  • Ms. Emma Barber, Managing Director, DGrade, UAE
  • Dr. Kamel Mellahi, Senior Manager at Dubai Chamber- Centre for Responsible Business (CRB)

Note: Participation certificate will be provided on request.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
