Syria No More: How Can We Prevent Future Humanitarian Disasters? with Faisal Saeed Al Mutar, Human Rights Activist

About this event

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

4:30PM PST / 7:30PM EST

Syria No More: How Can We Prevent Future Humanitarian Disasters?

with Heiko Wimmen, Project Director Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, International Crisis Group

& Faisal Saeed Al Mutar, Human Rights Activist

Are non-secular conflicts possible to eradicate by military force alone? How does international funding compound these problems? What is the role of education and access to information in creating peaceful solutions? How do these conflicts continue to impact security and prosperity here at home? And who is responsible for enforcing peace in regions – states themselves or international players?

Featuring:

Heiko Wimmen

oversees Crisis Group’s Iraq/Syria/Lebanon project. He has a deep understanding of the domestic politics of Lebanon, Syrian civil war, and post-war Iraq.

Prior to joining Crisis Group, he was an associate researcher at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs in Berlin. He has also published with the Carnegie Middle East Center and MERIP, and recently oversaw an edited academic volume on Elite Change and New Social Mobilization in the Arab World.

Heiko’s areas of expertise include social movements and political activism, EU policies towards the Arab world, and divided societies. He speaks German, English, Arabic and French.

Faisal Saeed Al Mutar

is an Iraqi-American human-rights activist, writer, and satirist. After numerous death threats and attempted kidnappings from al-Qaeda for his secular writings and lifestyle, and losing brother and cousin to sectarian violence, he was admitted to the United States as a refugee in 2013.

He is the founder of Ideas Beyond Borders, an organization that translates Wikipedia pages, academic articles, and seminal works covering science, literature, and philosophy into Arabic in an attempt to empower individuals with knowledge often suppressed by authoritarian regimes and dictatorships. In 2010 he founded the Global Secular Humanist Movement (now Global Conversations), which curates discussions on controversial topics regarding human rights, counter extremism, and international affairs. He formerly worked for Movements.org assisting dissidents in closed societies connect directly with people around the world with skills and information to help them.

In 2016 Al Mutar received the gold President’s Volunteer Service Award from President Barack Obama for his volunteer service in the United States and around the world. In 2021, he received a fellowship award from the Elevate Prize Foundation.