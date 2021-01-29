Syrian Cookery Class with Allaa

Starts on Sat, 30 Jan 2021, 6 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (£20.00+£2.15 fee) here.

Learn the secrets of Syrian cooking in Allaa’s online cookery class!

Join Chef Allaa in preparing a wonderful Syrian meal for her online cookery class! She is a wonderful teacher, chef and story-teller. She will share the secrets to traditional Syrian dishes. This is your chance to learn a brand new cuisine, support an amazing cause, and eat great food.

The class will be conducted as an interactive virtual cook-along. The classes usually range from 1-2 hours long. The chef will lead the group step by step through the recipes; stopping frequently to answer questions, share anecdotes, and provide feedback on your dishes!

Before the class we will send you a list of ingredients, quantities and equipment so you can join ready to learn! We will also send you a reminder email 3 days before the class takes place that will include the Zoom link, titled “Your upcoming online Migrateful Class”. You can also find the Zoom link on the Online Event Page, accessible through the link included in the Eventbrite reminder email.

Chef Allaa’s cook-along dishes will be Syrian Samosas, Mohamarah (Red Pepper and Walnut Dip) and a Pickle Salad

Equipment needed

2 Mixing bowls

Food processor / Blender

Cutting board

Knife

Frying pan

Saucepan

Wooden spoon

Slotted spoon

Ingredients

200g chicken, boneless and skinless, is the best thigh, but breast is also possible. Or use chickpeas or soya chicken for vegetarians

150g Grated Cheddar cheese

1 Red bell pepper

1 medium size Onion

5 medium Pickled cucumber

3 Spring onions

2 medium Tomatoes

1 tin of Mushrooms

2 tbsp of Pepper paste (any kind you like it hot or sweet)

4 tbsp of Pomegranate molasses

150g Crushed roasted toast

250g Plain flour

1 Egg

100g of Walnut

1 Lemon

3 cloves Garlic

3 tbsp Apple cider vinegar

1/2 tsp Aleppo seven spices (see note below)

1 tbsp Curry powder (hot or normal one)

1 tbsp Nigella seeds

1 tbsp Ground cumin

1 Maggi chicken stock cube

1.5 litres Cooking oil

100ml of Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Message from Allaa: “My name is Allaa and I am a spice master and cook from Syria. I had to leave my home city of Aleppo in 2013 and spent some time in Egypt before coming to the UK. When I was in Egypt I set up a spice business selling spices to the growing community of Syrians based there, I was selling around 100kg per week of fresh spice mixes.

In 2019 we settled in Leatherhead, Surrey and feel more comfortable and have a strong community and network. I am in the process of working with TERN to set up a spice business called Bereoa here selling my homemade Z’atar, Aleppo 7 Spice and Turkish Delight. I hope to launch Bereoa in Summer 2021 and to continue teaching my Syrian cookery classes. Sharing my food and sharing my recipes brings me happiness and joy.”

Payments made through Paypal can take up to 48 hours to have the order confirmed. To guarantee your spot on a cookery class we recommend using a debit or credit card.