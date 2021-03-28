Syrian Cookery Class with Lina

Starts on Mon, 29 Mar 2021 18:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Learn the secrets of Syrian cooking in Lina’s online cookery class!

Join Lina in preparing a wonderful Syrian meal for her new online cookery class! She is a wonderful teacher, chef and story-teller. She will share the secrets to traditional Syrian dishes. This is your chance to learn a brand new cuisine, support an amazing cause, and eat great food!

The class will be conducted as an interactive virtual cook-along. The classes usually range from 1-2 hours long. The chef will lead the group step by step through the recipes; stopping frequently to answer questions, share anecdotes, and provide feedback on your dishes! Before the class we will send you a list of ingredients, quantities and equipment so you can join ready to learn!

Before the class we will send you a list of ingredients, quantities and equipment so you can join ready to learn!

Lina’s cook-along dishes will be Roz Bazlia (Lamb rice with peas), Yoghurt and Cucumber Salad and Halawet El Jibn (Semolina Pudding)

Equipment List

2 Saucepans

1 Frying pan

1 Large baking tray

1 Large bowl

2 Mixing bowls

Ingredients List

150g green peas (fresh or frozen. Green beans can also be used)

200g basmati rice

200g lamb mince (or ground beef or Quorn)

3 tbsp ghee or butter (or vegetable oil)

50g almonds

3-4 tbsp yoghurt (greek or whatever you have available)

½ cucumber

2 tsp dried mint

1 clove garlic

150g sugar

125g semolina

125g clotted cream (or double cream)

50g mascarpone (optional)

50g soft mozzarella

100g grated hard mozzarella (or a total of 150g soft mozzarella)

1 tsp orange blossom water or rose water (optional)

50g pistachio (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Message from Lina: “My name is Lina from Syria, mother of three children, I came to the UK as a refugee in 2017 to escape the war in my country to protect my children and secure them a better future. From childhood I loved craftwork, I learned painting, sewing and knitting wool.

I learned the art of cooking from the age of fourteen. I was standing next to my grandmother and my mother and noticing how they cook, and then, as I helped my mother with the cooking, it became my favourite hobby. I spend endless hours cooking. I love it. I am obsessed with the smell of delicious food. If you know anything about Syrian food you know you are in for a treat.”

