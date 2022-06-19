The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Syrian refugees in regional and global context
Mideast Streets
Syrian refugees

Syrian refugees in regional and global context

The Media Line Staff
06/19/2022

Tue, 21 Jun 2022 09:30 - 19:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

A one-day conference on how best to protect and integrate Syrian refugees.

About this event

After over a decade of war, crisis and authoritarianism, Syria continues to have one of the world’s largest refugee populations. With little prospect in sight for a return to stable conditions inside the country, its refugee populations face a range of on-going hardships and challenges.

A majority of Syria’s refugee population remain in the Middle East, notably Lebanon, Turkey and Jordan – all countries facing accelerating socioeconomic problems of their own. Furthermore, a series of intensifying global shocks are now unfolding, including the Ukraine-Russia War and the starkly different response to its refugee crisis in European states.

Against this background this one-day conference will consider the lessons, legacies and current trajectories facing Syrian refugees, and the links (in terms of geopolitical alignments, civil society activity and migration governance) to the Russian war on Ukraine.

‘Responsible Deal – where and how to best protect and integrate Syrian refugees’ is a project led by the LSE and funded by Riksbankens Jubileumsfond.

Timetable

10.00 – 10.30: Opening remarks

Vicky Tennant (Deputy Representative, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees)

Chair: Rim Turkmani (Director LSE Syria Conflict Research Programme)

10.30 – 12.00: The refugee challenge in Lebanon, Turkey and Jordan

Joseph Bahout (Director, IFIPPIA American University Beirut)

Dominik Hangartner (Professor of Public Policy, ETH Zurich)

Mazen Gharibah (Associate researcher, LSE IDEAS)

Rebecca Bryant (Professor of Cultural Anthropology, Utrecht University)

Chair: Rim Turkmani (Director LSE Syria Conflict Research Programme) In the context of continued global shocks and crises, from the on-going COVID-19 pandemic to the Ukraine-Russia War and the associated steep rises in food and energy prices across the world, this panel will draw together evidence, analyses and perspectives on the on-going refugee challenge in Lebanon, Turkey and Jordan. The range of issues that to be addressed may include geopolitical ramifications, as well as the relationship to the on-going Syrian conflict, the perspectives of the refugee population, experiences of integration and discrimination, and how the ‘migration question’ impacts domestic politics.

12.00 – 12.15: Break

12.15 – 13.15: Keynote speech

The Impact of the “Syrian Refugee Crisis” on the European Union Asylum Policy

Sarah Leonard (Professor of International Security, University of the West England)

The lecture will critically consider how the EU and its Member States have attempted to address the so-called ‘refugee crisis’ of 2015-2016. It will examine in particular the influence that security concerns, including linkages made between asylum and terrorism, have had on the EU’s asylum policy. It will also assess the extent to which the events of 2015-2016 have made a lasting impact on the EU asylum policy, notably in the light of the EU’s response to the current ‘Ukrainian refugee crisis’.

Chair: Mary Kaldor (Emeritus Professor of Global Governance, LSE)

13.15 – 14.15: Break

14.15 – 15.45: The Syrian refugee ‘crisis’ and its lessons: past, present and future trajectories

Eleonore Koffman (Professor of Social Policy, Middlesex University, via video)

Ala’ Alrababa’h (Postdoctoral Fellow, ETH Zurich)

Maissam Nimer (Assistant Professor, Istanbul University)

Alex Tyler (Senior Liaison Adviser, UNHCR Regional Bureau for the Middle East and North Africa)

Yara Mourad (Deputy Director, IFIPPIA American University Beirut)

Chair: Luke Cooper (Senior Research Fellow, LSE IDEAS)

Reflecting on the on-going global challenges of people movement and humanitarian protection, this panel will bring together presentations on the so-called ‘refugee crisis’ and its on-going international ramifications and trajectories. Presentations may include push and pull factors in the aspirations of Syrian refugees, the barriers to voluntary return and the perspectives of Syrians on the question of return, the role of the gender and socioeconomic cleavages in the refugee diaspora, and transitional justice.

15.45 – 16.00: Break

16.00 – 17.30: From Syria to Ukraine: security, civil society, human rights and humanitarian protection

Karolina Czerska-Shaw (Assistant Professor, Jagiellonian University)

Tymofii Brik (Head of Sociological Research and Assistant Professor KSE)

Monzer Yazji (co-founder of UOSSM and part of delegation to Ukraine)

Chair: Lucinda Platt (Professor of Social Policy, Head of Department LSE Social Policy)

This panel will consider the interrelationship between the Syrian and Ukrainian cases, the connections of solidarity that have formed across Syrian and Ukrainian civil society, as well as the stark differences in European policy responses. In the context of intensifying global instability, it will reflect on the policy conclusions that should be drawn from both these case studies for security, migration and humanitarianism in the 21st century.

This event will take place online via Zoom. A small number of in-person tickets are available. If you are interested in attending in-person, email ideas.crpevents@lse.ac.uk.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.