Syrians in the Diaspora: A Conversation with Syrian-American Food Writer
Mideast Streets
food
Syria

Syrians in the Diaspora: A Conversation with Syrian-American Food Writer

The Media Line Staff
12/04/2020

Wed, 9 Dec 2020 19:00 - 20:30 GMT

Register here.

Recipes and a chat with Antonio Tahhan

This event is part of Celebrating Syria 2020: a Festival of Arts and Culture. For the full programme and to know more about the festival, please visit www.celebratingsyria.org

This event is for anyone who eats!

For many Syrians around the world, homeland is an idea or a memory they carry with them and food is a central part of the diaspora identity. Antonio Tahhan was born in Venezuela to a Syrian family and grew up in the United States. He visited Syria for the first time as a senior in college in 2007. Join us for a wonderful conversation with Antonio on food, culture, and identity.

About Antonio:

Born in Venezuela to a Middle Eastern family and growing up in Miami, Antonio Tahhan draws inspiration from a variety of cultures.

Tony pursued degrees in Math, Economics, and Spanish Literature from Cornell University. As an elective course, he explored food anthropology and became fascinated by its stories, traditions, and taboos. In 2010, Tony was awarded a Fulbright Research grant to Syria, where he studied the midday meal in three contexts: at homes, in restaurants, and in the streets. From cooking to eating, food was a natural vehicle for cultural exchange and one that he continues to explore. From his current home in Baltimore, Tony documents recipes and stories from Aleppo and his many travels, bringing people together online and in person around the love of food.

During the COVID pandemic, Tony launched a web series called “Teta Thursdays,” a virtual conversation on food, culture, and identity. Every week, he interviewed food writers and researchers who specialize in the food culture of the Arab world. Tony is currently in the Master of Arts in Arab Studies programme at Georgetown University.

