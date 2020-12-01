Thu, 10 Dec 2020 19:00 - 20:30 GMT

This event is part of Celebrating Syria 2020: a Festival of Arts and Culture. For the full programme and to know more about the festival, please visit www.celebratingsyria.org

Join five of the funniest Arabs in the UK for a night of virtual, but real, comedy and you are all invited!

Meet the Comedians:

Talal Karkouti sings about stereotyping, dating, and, of course, hummus.

Fatiha El-Ghorri, as seen on ITV’s ‘The Jonathan Ross Comedy Club’

Isabelle Farah was a finalist in the Funny Women shorts Prize 2020.

Mo Saffaf was an Amused Moose Semi-finalist in 2018.

And Esther Manito has supported Shappi Korsandi, Jason Mamsford, and Jo Brand!

So are you SYRIAous about Comedy?

So who are they, really?

Talal Karkouti (MC / Host)

British-born Syrian Talal Karkouti (@talalaban) sings about all sorts including stereotyping, dating and – of course – hummus.

You can listen to him every week on the Vicky’s World podcast (@VickysWorldRPG) where he brings the spirit of the Middle East to the world of Dungeons & Dragons.

Fatiha El-Ghorri

Underneath Fatiha’s colourful hijab is a mind full of cutting observations and engaging witticism of the life and times of a British Muslim woman. Fatiha smashes the Muslim stereotypes and challenges people to think about what they think they know about Islam, Muslims, Muslim women especially. She tackles some tough subjects like Islamophobia and dating by sharing her own experiences which are funny, thought provoking and honest!

As seen on ITV’s ‘The Jonathan Ross Comedy Club’ 2020

As seen on Comedy Central’s ‘Comedy Central at the Edinburgh Fringe’ 2020

Isabelle Farah

Isabelle is a British Lebanese actor, comedian, and writer. As an actress she has performed in the West End and on tours of the UK and she has gigged across the UK and Internationally. She was a finalist in the Funny Women shorts prize, and commended for the Screenshot Award, both in 2020. Her finest work is her playing a glazed ham in a Walkers crisps commercial.

Mo Saffaf

Mo Saffaf is a Damascus-born, London-bred comedian & writer. Combining his experiences as a British-Syrian with a uniquely charming persona allows his material to shine a satirical light on politics, culture and ultimately his own shortcomings in life.

BBC New Comedy Award Nominee 2018

Amused Moose Semi-Finalist 2018

So You Think You’re Funny? Semi-Finalist 2016

Winner of Go New York Competition run by The South Kensington Comedy Club, 2019

Esther Manito

An Arab Essex girl who will challenge every single preconception of what that means. Esther’s rage from a stage talks stereotypes, feminism, religion, racism, relationships and her quest to control her bush.

Esther has supported Alan Davies, Shappi Korsandi, Sindhu Vee, Jason Mansford, Jo Brand and Al Murray.

Esther performs at most of the main comedy clubs on the circuit where her rage at daily injustices have made her a regular. Esther is also a regular performer on the Arab and Muslim circuit including the Super Muslim Tour.

Her debut hour “Crusade” 2019 was voted in the top ten shows by Funny women, and given 4.5 stars Edfest Magazine, 4 stars Funny Women and 4 Stars One4review.

Esther has written and performed stand-up for the Nationwide TV campaign.

As heard on: BBC sounds Russell Kane’s Evil Genius, co-hosting radio 4 extras Newsjack Unplugged, CBBC Bitesize Parents, Drunk Women Solving Crime, Russell Kane’s podcast, Boys Don’t Cry and BBC new comedy awards 2016-19.

“Last time I reviewed Esther I described her as “the opposite of predictable” and “sublime” and the same applies now- ComedytoWatch 08/2020

**** EdFest Magazine

**** Funny Women

**** One2Watch