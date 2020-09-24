Date and time: Thursday, September 24, 2020, 12 noon Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register on Zoom here.

Systemic Anti-Semitism on College Campuses: Adoption of IHRA Definition of Anti-Semitism, Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, President Trump’s Executive Order

Moderated by Lauri B. Regan

Featuring Sarah Stern, Dr. Asaf Romirowsky, and Alyza Lewin

With anti-Semitism, often in the form of anti-Zionism, pervasive and seemingly permissible across college campuses, Jewish students have been left to confront this millennia-old hatred on their own. Thankfully, President Trump signed an Executive Order extending civil rights protections to Jewish students back in December. Unfortunately, as the fall semester begins, few practical steps have been taken in order to ensure the legal and moral protections that Jewish students so desperately need in order to enjoy a safe and welcoming college education and experience.

Our esteemed panelists, all experts who have spent their professional careers assessing the problem of systemic anti-Semitism on college campuses, will discuss the issues that Jewish students face and ways in which they can be addressed by college administrators and the students and their families so as to finally put an end to this scourge at our universities.

Speakers: