Take it Offline Tel Aviv

Mon, Oct 11, 2021 7:30 PM - 10:30 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

About this event

Welcome to SEO Group Therapy. A place where like-minded digital marketing professionals can meet, drink, and discuss how the latest Google updates have affected your website/business/SEO campaigns. Here you can share what you experienced and maybe help each other hive mind a solution. Or just drink your SEO sorrows away. Whatever works.

Joining us to get the conversation started are Limor Barenholtz, Igal Stolpner, and Liraz Postan.

The event is free and the first beer for the first 50 people is on us! Additional drinks will be 20% off.

Event schedule:

7:30 People arrive

8:15 Toast and speech

8:30 Roundtable starts

9:30 End roundtable and have a final drink

10:00 Afterparty

And a big thank you to SimilarWeb and Rank Ranger for sponsoring this event!