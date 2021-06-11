Fri, Jun 11, 2021 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Taking Pride in Queer Arab Creatives: A Conversation with the Cast and Crew of Breaking Fast

The Arab Film and Media Institute (AFMI) hosts the cast and crew of Breaking Fast for reflections on representation, their work in the arts and entertainment, and their Ramadan rom-com!

Breaking Fast is now available on Hulu | Amazon | AppleTV

Film Synopsis: Set against the twinkling lights of West Hollywood, Breaking Fast is a romantic comedy that follows Mo, a practicing Muslim still reeling from heartbreak. When an All-American guy named Kal offers to join him in his nightly Iftars – the traditional meal eaten by Muslims during Ramadan – meal after meal, the two start to discover they have more in common than meets the eye.

Joining AFMI Programmer Beshouy Botros will be:

Mike Mosallam (director/writer)

Sarah Bazzi (producer)

Alex Lampsos (producer)

Amin El Gamal (“Sam”)

Aline Elasmar (“Muna”)

Lameece Issaq (“Aunt”)

Rula Gardinier (“Mama”)