Ta’leef Talks | Sisters with Ndidi Okakpu & Hadia Zarzour
Ta’leef Talks | Sisters with Ndidi Okakpu & Hadia Zarzour

The Media Line Staff
07/01/2021

Fri, Jul 2, 2021 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Cultivating Sisterhood

About this event

We all need spaces to talk, share our day-to-day challenges and successes. Come through to this monthly circle, focused on building bonds of sisterhood and connecting in a sisters-only space. In this monthly group, we’ll discuss themes of what it means to be a woman, a sister, a friend, a mother, or a daughter. Join us and spread the word!

About Ndidi:

Ndidi Amatullah Okakpu is a community advocate, social entrepreneur and creates equity in interfaith and civic engagement spaces. She currently serves as the Convener of the Chicagoland Shura Council, a 501(c)(3) federation of Masajid (Mosques), businesses, and community organizations largely representing the Chicagoland community of the late Muslim American scholar and leader Imam Warith Deen Mohammed. She is also principal consultant of N. Okakpu Consulting which offers business solutions for the needs of small businesses, non-profits and community-based organizations.

Ms. Okakpu has written vigorously in Muslim Journal, often reporting on community, civic, and world events. Her background has called her to serve in several areas of civic engagement. She is an alumnus of American Muslim Civic Leadership Institute (AMCLI), and has joined several delegations to The White House Office of Public Engagement addressing issues affecting marginalized American communities. She notably consulted as director of operations for the historic 2015 Chicago Mayoral campaign of Jesús “Chuy” Garcia. Ndidi has been featured for her organizing work by the US State Department in its documentary on the contributions of Muslims in America along with other noted Americans such as Congressman Keith Ellison. Ms. Okakpu is honored to be a Clara Muhammad School alum, and native of Washington, DC, and is a proud Chicago resident of over 17 years.

About Hadia:

Hadia Zarzour is a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor who came to the US in 2009 on a Fulbright Scholarship to pursue her Masters in Community Counseling at Loyola University. Since then, she has been working with refugees, immigrants and the underserved from all parts of the globe. She is certified in Global Refugee Trauma from Harvard University. In 2012, Hadia co-founded Insan, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to providing psychological support to Syrian refugee children and adults in Syria’s neighboring countries: Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey. She is also a co-founder of Syrian Community Network, a nonprofit organization that focuses on supporting the Syrian refugees in their resettlement in the Chicagoland area. In 2017, Hadia joined the trauma training team at the Center for Children Resilience of Lurie Children’s Hospital. In 2019, Hadia led the trauma team responding to the Christ Church Shooting in New Zealand and supporting survivors and their families. Hadia received her Bachelor degree in Psychology and her Masters degree in Education from Damascus University, Syria; after which, she spent four years teaching psychology at Arab International University in Damascus.

