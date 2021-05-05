Tales of the Ancestors (Sipurey Avot)

Tue, May 4, 2021 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

A Zoom Schmooze with Leah Shelleda

for Chochmat Members

As Jews, we have two lineages. One is our personal genealogy and the other is the heritage of biblical figures who many of us grew up with, or learned about later: Abraham, Sarah, Joseph, Miriam – and so many more.

Join other Chochmat members to share a story about one of your ancestors. Tell us if there is a biblical figure you identify with and why. And, using our imaginations, let’s learn if there is something you would wish to do for one who lived in the past – or is still with us.

Leah Shelleda is a published poet, a trained facilitator, and Professor Emeritus of Humanities & Philosophy at the College of Marin. Leah taught courses in World Religions and mythology, among others, for over 30 years. When she became interested in the neurology and practice of gratefulness, she studied with the Greater Good Science Center at U.C. Berkeley, and has given lectures and workshops to a variety of groups.