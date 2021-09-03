Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Taliban’s Return and the 20th Anniversary of 9/11
Mideast Streets
Taliban
Afghanistan
9/11

Taliban’s Return and the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

The Media Line Staff
09/03/2021

Fri, 10 Sep 2021 8:30 AM - 3:30 PM Australian Western Standard Time (UTC+8)

Tickets (A$25-A$60) here.

A symposium exploring the implications of the return of the Taliban and policy options for Australia and the West

About this event

UWA’s Centre for Muslim States and Societies, UWA Public Policy Institute and Australian Institute of International Affairs WA invite you to:

Taliban’s Return and the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

When: Friday, 10 September 2021 | 8:30 am to 3:30 pm (AWST).

Where: The University Club of Western Australia; Entrance 1, Hackett Dr; Crawley WA 6009

Tickets: $25 (Students) and $60 (Standard). Includes morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea.

As we approach the twentieth anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States on 9/11, the Taliban have returned to power in Afghanistan while the United States has withdrawn from the country in an astonishing reversal of its foreign policy.

What do these developments mean for the future of Afghanistan, regional and global stability, the Global War on Terror, the rights of women and minorities, and refugees from Afghanistan? What policy options are available to the Australian Government both domestically and internationally under these circumstances?

The symposium is designed to address these questions across three sessions focusing on:

  • the developing situation and the future of Afghanistan
  • regional implications and perspectives from South Asia, Africa and the Middle East
  • policy options for Australia and Western countries

Speakers include:

MORE INFO

Dr Azim Zahir, Research Fellow

Centre for Muslim States and Societies

The University of Western Australia

M: 0417800303

Email: azim.zahir@uwa.edu.au | cmss-ss@uwa.edu.au

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.