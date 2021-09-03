Fri, 10 Sep 2021 8:30 AM - 3:30 PM Australian Western Standard Time (UTC+8)

A symposium exploring the implications of the return of the Taliban and policy options for Australia and the West

UWA’s Centre for Muslim States and Societies, UWA Public Policy Institute and Australian Institute of International Affairs WA invite you to:

Taliban’s Return and the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

As we approach the twentieth anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States on 9/11, the Taliban have returned to power in Afghanistan while the United States has withdrawn from the country in an astonishing reversal of its foreign policy.

What do these developments mean for the future of Afghanistan, regional and global stability, the Global War on Terror, the rights of women and minorities, and refugees from Afghanistan? What policy options are available to the Australian Government both domestically and internationally under these circumstances?

The symposium is designed to address these questions across three sessions focusing on:

the developing situation and the future of Afghanistan

regional implications and perspectives from South Asia, Africa and the Middle East

policy options for Australia and Western countries

Speakers include:

