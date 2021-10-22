Americans need to understand the Middle East
Talk of the Times: After 10 Years – Tunisia and Arab Spring Retrospective
Mideast Streets
Tunisia
Arab Spring

Talk of the Times: After 10 Years – Tunisia and Arab Spring Retrospective

The Media Line Staff
10/22/2021

Starts on Fri, Oct 22, 2021 12:00 PM Central Daylight Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Talk of the Times: After 10 Years – Tunisia and Arab Spring Retrospective

About this event

Talk of the Times: After 10 Years – Tunisia and Arab Spring Retrospective, presented by Elizabeth Bishop (History) and Model Arab League Students Macy Birdwell & Parker Weaver

About the Dialogue Series: Since its inception in 1995, the Philosophy Dialogue Series at Texas State University has evolved from a few presentations a semester to over 100 events in 2020-21, involving over 4000 people in dialogue. Now celebrating its twenty-sixth year, the series enriches the cultural and academic life of both the university and broader community by providing an open forum for the lively exchange and critical evaluation of diverse ideas. The Dialogue Series provides a structured opportunity for thoughtful conversation about topics of common concern.

Why Dialogue? Dialogue differs from discussion, or debate. Where discussion is open-ended, and often without any goal-in-view, and debate is about persuasion or winning, dialogue is about increasing understanding – of ourselves, of each other, and of the world we live in.

For more information: https://www.txstate.edu/philosophy/dialogue-series/About-the-Series.html

