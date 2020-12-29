This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

TAMID Pro Lunch and Learn – NYC & Boston Regions Event
Mideast Streets
Israel
startups

TAMID Pro Lunch and Learn – NYC & Boston Regions Event

The Media Line Staff
12/29/2020

Tue, Dec 29, 2020, 1 to 2:15 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Tickets here.

Hear from Jill Comer who helps lead Catalyst, Deloitte’s Israel-based startup incubator and recently moved to Tel Aviv!

About this Event

Join TAMID Pro for a Lunch and Learn Event, lead by Jill Comer. Jill is one of the leaders of Catalyst, Deloitte’s Israel-based startup incubator, which aims to help discover, develop, and scale innovation for some of the world’s most prominent companies.

Jill has accomplished everything from, running startup hackathons, to working closely with startups to refine their products, to pairing multinational companies with groundbreaking technologies. Jill is not someone you want to miss.

Having only moved to Israel 18 months ago, Jill can give you the inside scoop on living in Israel, the Israeli professional environment, and all of the exciting (and not so exciting) parts of working in the startup nation.

Please join us virtually at 1 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5) on December 29 to hear more! This event will be hosted by the NY Regional Directors Aaron Gold, and Boston Regional Director Brett Resnick.

