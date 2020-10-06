Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Taste of Egypt: Kushari
Mideast Streets
food
cooking
Children
Egypt

Taste of Egypt: Kushari

The Media Line Staff
10/06/2020

Date and time: Saturday, October 17, 2020, 4 to 6 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Join us at our live cooking class where we will cook up an Egyptian staple, discuss Egypt’s culture, and play some prize-winning games!

Age Group: (11-14) with adult supervision

Cultured Kids Cuisine is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to educate children about culture through food and cooking. Our organization provides resources (i.e., online & in-person classes, educational blog posts, recipe + lesson kits) for children around the world to participate in activities designed to teach culture while engaging in a fun, recreational pursuit.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.