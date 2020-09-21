Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Taste of the Middle East: Hummus
Mideast Streets
cooking
food
Hummus
Children
Middle East

Taste of the Middle East: Hummus

The Media Line Staff
09/21/2020

Date and time: Monday, September 21, 2020, 3:30 to 5:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Join us at our live cooking class where we will cook up a Middle Eastern staple, discuss Middle Eastern culture, and play some prize-winning games.

Age Group 7-14 with adult supervision

Cultured Kids Cuisine is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to educate children about culture through food and cooking. Our organization provides resources (i.e., online & in-person classes, educational blog posts, recipe + lesson kits) for children around the world to participate in activities designed to teach culture while engaging in a fun, recreational pursuit.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.