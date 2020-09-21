Taste of the Middle East: Hummus

Date and time: Monday, September 21, 2020, 3:30 to 5:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Join us at our live cooking class where we will cook up a Middle Eastern staple, discuss Middle Eastern culture, and play some prize-winning games.

Age Group 7-14 with adult supervision

Cultured Kids Cuisine is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to educate children about culture through food and cooking. Our organization provides resources (i.e., online & in-person classes, educational blog posts, recipe + lesson kits) for children around the world to participate in activities designed to teach culture while engaging in a fun, recreational pursuit.