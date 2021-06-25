Taste of the Middle East: Shakshuka

Register here.

Join us at our live cooking class where we will cook up a Middle Eastern staple, discuss their culture, and play some prize-winning games!

About this event

Cultured Kids Cuisine is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to educate children about culture through food and cooking. Our organization provides resources (i.e. online & in-person classes, educational blog posts, recipe + lesson kits) for children around the world to participate in activities designed to teach culture while engaging in a fun, recreational pursuit.

Age Group: 6+ with adult supervision

Please note that the Zoom link and ingredient list for the cooking workshop will become available once the registration is complete. You will receive an email where you will see an orange box titled “View the event”; Once you click on it, it will lead you to the information.

For security reasons, please change your Zoom name to the name you’ve registered with before entering the workshop. Here is a tutorial on how to do that: https://youtu.be/7MVCRsQYcS4

Once you’ve entered the workshop, we highly recommend you to turn on your cameras. This not only allows us to verify your identity but also promotes participation. Thank you!