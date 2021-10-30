Taste the World — Middle Eastern Sambusa

Sat, Oct 30, 2021 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

USA Girl Scouts Overseas cooking series, Taste the World, takes us to Saudi Arabia to make sambusa!

About this event

Join USA Girl Scouts Overseas for another delicious cooking class in our Taste the World program series!

At least once a month, we will feature a Chef or Home Cook, teaching us how to create a dish from their country. The host will share stories about their country and their culture as they guide you through how to prepare the dish du jour.

During this session, Marina and Emi will teach us how to make sambusa from Saudi Arabia. Sambusa are a pastry that is filled with flavors enjoyed across Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia. Sambusa are served as appetizers and snacks at home and at celebrations — they are extra special during Ramadan. Our mouths are already watering just thinking about it!

This event is open to all program grade levels (Girl Scout Daisies through Ambassadors) and adult volunteers. We recommend that Girl Scouts have a helpful adult nearby to assist with knives, ovens/stoves, etc. in the kitchen. The program takes place at 7:00am EDT / 1:00pm CEST / 8:00pm JST — please be sure to check what time that is in your specific location!

Instead of charging a set fee for these programs, we are asking for donations to support USA Girl Scouts Overseas. The suggested minimum is $5.00 per participant. However, any amount is acceptable and appreciated.

Here’s what to expect after you sign up: