Tea & Stories of Morocco’s Medieval Fez Medina
Mideast Streets
Morocco
virtual tour
Fez

Tea & Stories of Morocco’s Medieval Fez Medina

The Media Line Staff
12/28/2020

Dec 29, 2020 and Jan 2, 2021, 11:30 am to 1 pm Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Tickets ($35) here.

Join our family as a virtual guest in our home in the medieval Fes medina for an afternoon of tea, laughter, and stories of the Old City of Fes. Via the magic of Zoom, we will meet you at the door, welcome you into our traditional salon, reserved solely for guests, and show you the different ways we greet each other in Morocco. Get ready to learn some basic Arabic greetings! We will share with you the secrets of making traditional Moroccan mint tea and serve you virtual tea and homemade Moroccan cookies, as we do for family guests. Then we will take you on a virtual walk through Fes’ mysterious alleys. Along the way, we will share stories about our adventures growing up in the Fes medina, sing songs, pour more tea, and laugh together. Each event is limited to just eight guest Zoom screens, so that it remains a personal experience. (You are welcome to include additional people with your ticket at no additional charge if they join you on your Zoom screen.)

We – Aicha, Adnan, and Abdou – are three family members who grew up together in the medieval Fez Medina, and we have many stories to tell about playing in its tangled alleys, shopping in its souks, and adventuring on its roofs. For over fifteen years, our family has hosted hundreds of international travelers to the Fez medina from all over the world through our family business, Fez Medina. We love to bring our guests home to our house for lunch and for tea, and our guests often say that their time at our home was their favorite experience in Morocco. We know that this is because our home is full of warmth, laughter and spontaneity, and we love to share this with travelers to Fez. We look forward to meeting you.

Far from your family for the holidays?

Bring your family together virtually in Fes with a private family tea event and celebrate the holidays with a special experience together! Contact us to set a date just for your family.

