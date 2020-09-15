Donate
TeachMeet Bahrain
Mideast Streets
Teachers
education
Bahrain

TeachMeet Bahrain

The Media Line Staff
09/15/2020

Date and time: Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 4 to 5 pm Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

We are excited to announce the first TeachMeet of the 2020-2021 academic year hosted by LEVEL 5 Bahrain. This will be a virtual event much like the last two hosted last year.

Join us for an afternoon of sharing, networking, and fun as we build a closer community of educators across the MENA region.

What is a TeachMeet:

A TeachMeet is an organized but informal meeting for teachers and leaders to share best practices, teaching innovations and personal experiences of teaching. This is a free event!

Educators volunteer to present prior to the event on a strategy they have implemented over the past year, or on a product that has enhanced their classroom practice in a short keynote presentation.

Do you want to present?

Are you interested in presenting? Please indicate your interest when registering.

If you have any questions regarding this event, please contact us at (level5bh@iss.edu).

