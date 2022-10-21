Tech Talk with DraftKings – Gaming Ecosystems and Client SDKs

Starts on Wed, 26 Oct 2022 18:30 IDT

Register here.

DraftKings engineering teams will be delivering an exciting tech talk discussing the work that they do to power our core products.

Location: DraftKings Tel Aviv, 94 Yigal Alon Street, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District, Israel

Come join us for a night of networking and tech talks with our engineering teams followed by food and drinks.

Topic 1: Building A Gaming Ecosystem From The Ground Up

Synopsis

What does it take to build a backend ecosystem for a casino game?

We’ll walk you through our experience designing a highly regulated real-time game that includes hardware and video integration. We will discuss topics such as game mechanics, hardware integration and video sync across our core products.

Speakers

Zvi Rubanenko, Senior Lead Software Engineer

David Yecheskel, Lead Software Engineer

Emil Simha, Software Engineering Manager

Topic 2: Creating Client SDK For Real-time Updates At Scale

Synopsis

Discover the journey of how we have created a client SDK that scaled to service millions of players, the challenges we had to integrate it across different eco-systems and how we have leveraged Firebase Realtime Database to bring updates to the players in real-time.

Speakers

Daniel Maistern, Software Engineering Manager

Daniel Cohen, Software Engineer

About Us

DraftKings was founded in 2012 and is an innovative sports tech and entertainment company deeply rooted in analytics and data science. We’re industry leaders in the digital entertainment and technology space and are propelled by constant curiosity and diverse perspectives.