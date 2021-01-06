This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Techfugees Data Hub Live Session #8 – Rebuilding Cities in Iraq
Mideast Streets
Iraq
rebuild

Techfugees Data Hub Live Session #8 – Rebuilding Cities in Iraq

The Media Line Staff
01/06/2021

Fri, 8 Jan 2021, 11 am to 12 noon Central European Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Middle Eastern and speakers from Iraq will discuss the challenges faced by IDPs and returnees in Sinjar region.

Regional and local guest speakers will discuss the impact of the governmental decision to close IDP camps on returnees communities and what – tech – solutions/best practices have come out as a result across Iraq. How to rebuild cities, get access to energy and prevent security issues?

Moderators:

Shahab Ahmid – Techfugees Data Hub Iraq Lead

Matthew Gardiner – Techfugees UK Chapter Volunteer

Speakers:

Waheeda Omer – Free Yazidi Foundation

About these Live Sessions:

Techfugees is a global volunteer-led community of humanitarians, technologists, innovators, digital creators and research organizations, including displaced persons.

In March 2020, the global community aggregated open data to launch Data Hub, providing insights and a heatmap of the impact of Covid-19 on vulnerable displaced communities and sourcing existing digital solutions ready for implementation. Since September, the scope of research has been broadened to include other non-health-related challenges faced by displaced persons.

Techfugees places the voice of the displaced persons at the heart of everything its global community does. The Live Sessions are a series of online public focus groups providing a real-stage for displaced persons to share insights on regional and local challenges and explore how innovative digital technology solutions are currently tackling those challenges. Prior Live Sessions recordings are available on Techfugees YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLw6lh1G7o_OYWLC8vrvKtiblJtpXcJkcd)

About Techfugees Data Hub:

To learn more about Techfugees Data Hub & join us https://covid19-watch.org/

