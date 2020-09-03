Donate
Technology for Good: Creating a Bridge Between Chile and Israel
Mideast Streets
Israel
Chile
technology
entrepreneurship
Investment

The Media Line Staff
09/03/2020

Date and time: Tuesday, September 8, 2020, 4 to 5 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Exploring opportunities for impact generating startups in Chile and in Israel

The Israel ambassador to Chile, Ms. Marina Rosenberg, and the chairman of the Board of Chile Israel Council, Mr. Eliel Hasson, invite you to join us for an online webinar about the opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors both in Israel and in Chile.

Startup ecosystems in both countries are booming and the growing demand for impact generating solutions is on the rise.

In this event, our speakers will share best practices from Israel, in its process of turning the “startup nation” into the “impact nation.” We will also address the opportunities for impact startups in Chile and its path to becoming the “impact nation” of LATAM.

Event agenda:

  • Moderator of the event: Yael Rubinstein (CVO Chile Israel Council)
  • Opening remarks, Ms. Marina Rosemberg, Israel’s ambassador in Chile
  • The opportunities of TechForGood, Omri Boral and Nir Shimony, Tech for Good Israel
  • Impact investment is on the rise, Ran Grodecki, Managing Partner at Bridges Israel
  • The growth of the impact ecosystem in LATAM, Pablo Roselló, Startup Chile
  • Panel of all speakers and an opportunity for the audience to ask questions.

The event is free of charge but prior registration is required. Register today to ensure your spot and receive a link to the event via email.

