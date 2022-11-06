Donate
TechRadarCon22
Mideast Streets
programming
high-tech
Tel Aviv

TechRadarCon22

The Media Line Staff
11/06/2022

14 Nov 2022 8:30-17:30 Israel Standard Time (Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Tickets (225-300 shekels) here.

Location: Zappa, 144 Derech Menachem Begin, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

TechRadarCon is the annual event of the Israeli Full Stack Developers community by Tikal is the perfect place for software developers and engineers to catch up with the latest cutting-edge technology and get some hands-on experience with the latest trends on the Tech Radar.

The full schedule is on the event website https://techradarcon.com/

About the Tech Radar: An Opinionated map of the latest technologies and trends in the Israeli Tech industry. The 6th edition of the Tech Radar was built in collaboration with leading tech companies such as Playtika, Taboola, Intel, and more.

Current trends on the radar include Developer portals, AI influence on SDLC, Declarative UI, Modern ML Stack Maturity, and the Tech Talent Shortage Paradox.

On 17/11 we will have the TechRadar Hack, hosted by our sponsors. In the hackathon you will have the opportunity to get hands-on experience in the latest technologies, tackling real-life challenges. More details coming soon!

To participate in the hackathon, please sign up during the ticket registration process.

Want to become a sponsor? email us – techradarcon@tikalk.com

*Note: You do not need a Paypal account in order to purchase a ticket. After you click on ‘Place Order’ you can check out as a guest and pay with a credit card.

