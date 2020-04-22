Techstars Global Online Startup Weekend Unite to Fight COVID-19 | Saudi Arabia

Date and time: Friday, Apr 24, 2020, 7 pm to Sunday, April 26, 2020, 9 pm Arabian Standard Time

Tickets here.

This series of online Techstars Startup Weekends are run at a country level, focused on developing solutions that directly tackle COVID-19-related challenges. They are 54-hour online events designed to provide superior experiential education for technical and non-technical entrepreneurs – you’ll connect with amazing mentors, industry experts, founders, and partners who are ready to help you get started.

Each country will bring together hundreds or even thousands of participants that will work on prototypes for three days. This event is not only about bringing together developers who can work on software-based solutions for the crisis. It’s an opportunity for everyone interested in the topic to inspire and be inspired and to work together on developing inclusive solutions. Here is the website for more details.

Tickets to register your place for the event are completely free but you are able to make a donation. Your donation will go directly to the World Health Organization, which has been at the forefront in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. If you prefer not to donate to the WHO, please select the ‘free ticket’ option. If you wish to make a donation, simply add any amount you wish to donate to the ‘Donation’ ticket option or select a predefined amount. You don’t need to get a ‘free ticket’ in addition to your ‘donation ticket’ since making a donation will register you as a participant.

Please note, because Techstars makes the donation on behalf of the event attendees, individuals will not be able to claim this as a charitable donation in personal tax returns and no charitable contribution forms can be issued.

**Please note: Have an idea for a pitch? Before the event starts, you’ll have an opportunity to submit your idea using this form. The deadline for submitting ideas is on Wednesday at 11:59 pm (in your local time zone). After all the ideas have been submitted, the mentors will review all submissions to choose the best ideas. On Thursday, the best ideas will then be published for all participants to see, giving participants 24 hours to form teams.

Attendee FAQ

Refund Policy: All donations will be going directly to the World Health Organization. Attendees can receive refunds up to 1 day before your event start date.

Terms of Participation Agreement: It is our job to provide you with an incredible networking and learning opportunity. Our intention is that you meet some amazing people that you might actually start a company with, build relationships with coaches, and learn from your peers. The event is intended to be a collaborative forum for sharing, learning, building, and having fun. As such, by registering as a participant, you acknowledge that any ideas shared by you or anyone else over the course of the event are contributions to the overall experience and community. If you as a participant are worried about someone stealing your ideas, please reconsider your participation in the event itself or simply refrain from sharing specifics about your idea.

As a member of your startup community, you agree to be inclusive of any and all people and their ideas. You agree to act professionally, treat everyone with respect, and treat the event facilities with proper care. You agree that you are responsible for any accidents or damages that you cause. You also agree to not hold Techstars Startup Weekend, your local volunteer team, or any of the event supporters liable for any loss, damage, injury, or any other unforeseeable incident.

By participating at the event, you grant Techstars Startup Weekend permission to capture photo/video of the event. For the Online TSW Covid19 edition, you also grant Techstars Startup Weekend permission to add you to discordapp.com in order that you can participate with your event organising team and participants. You can find the exact legal terms on our FAQ Page but to summarize, we want to share your success with the world.

By purchasing a ticket to a Techstars Startup Weekend event, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. If you have questions please reach out to privacy@techstars.com.