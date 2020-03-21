Donate
Mideast Streets
coronavirus
Casablanca
Morocco

TEDiscussion Casablanca #30: The Truth About Coronavirus!

The Media Line Staff
03/21/2020

TEDiscussion is an hour-and-a-half open discussion of inspirational and instructive TED Talks on a variety of topics.

The 30th discussion’s topic is: The truth about coronavirus !

Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 10:30 am to 12 noon, at the multimedia library of the Hassan II Mosque Foundation of Casablanca, Morocco.

10:30 Introduction

10:40 First Talk Screening

11:00: Second Talk Screening

11:20: Group Discussion

‎11:40: Group Presentations

12:00: Awards attribution and event closing

