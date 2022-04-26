The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

TEDTalk & Dialogue-Maysoon Zayid: I got 99 problems … palsy is just one
TEDTalk & Dialogue-Maysoon Zayid: I got 99 problems … palsy is just one

The Media Line Staff
04/26/2022

Thu, Apr 28, 2022 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

TEDTalk & Dialogue-Maysoon Zayid: I got 99 problems … palsy is just one moderated by Nicole Martin

About this event

Watch and discuss a TED Talk to broaden our perspectives. This month, we’ll discuss: Maysoon Zayid: I got 99 problems … palsy is just one.

“I have cerebral palsy. I shake all the time,” Maysoon Zayid announces at the beginning of this exhilarating, hilarious talk. (Really, it’s hilarious.) “I’m like Shakira meets Muhammad Ali.” With grace and wit, the Arab American comedian takes us on a whistle-stop tour of her adventures as an actress, stand-up comic, philanthropist and advocate for the disabled.

About this event:

Each month, we will watch and discuss a TED Talk then we will consider each other’s thoughts and create a global conversation! They’re a fun way to learn new things and meet new people.

No prep needed! Simply show up, get to know each other, watch the talk, and enjoy a free-flowing conversation.

