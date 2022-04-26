Thu, Apr 28, 2022 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

TEDTalk & Dialogue-Maysoon Zayid: I got 99 problems … palsy is just one moderated by Nicole Martin

About this event

Watch and discuss a TED Talk to broaden our perspectives. This month, we’ll discuss: Maysoon Zayid: I got 99 problems … palsy is just one.

“I have cerebral palsy. I shake all the time,” Maysoon Zayid announces at the beginning of this exhilarating, hilarious talk. (Really, it’s hilarious.) “I’m like Shakira meets Muhammad Ali.” With grace and wit, the Arab American comedian takes us on a whistle-stop tour of her adventures as an actress, stand-up comic, philanthropist and advocate for the disabled.

Each month, we will watch and discuss a TED Talk then we will consider each other’s thoughts and create a global conversation! They’re a fun way to learn new things and meet new people.

No prep needed! Simply show up, get to know each other, watch the talk, and enjoy a free-flowing conversation.