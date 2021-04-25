Tel Aviv and Its Myths: A Stroll Through Israeli Art and Culture

Starts on Mon, Apr 26, 2021 10:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Tickets ($18) here.

Join us for a virtual visit to Tel Aviv’s bustling Rothschild Boulevard, an epicenter of local arts and culture.

About this Event

Note: This is a 60-minute class running on Monday, 4/26/21 @ 10am-11am PDT. Upon completed registration, your Zoom invitation will be emailed to you 7 days prior to the start time.

Join us for a virtual stroll through the streets of Tel Aviv, where art historian and curator Prof. Dalia Manor will wind us through this bustling metropolis.

Witness where the city was founded in 1909, explore a century of famous artists, architecture and events, and visit the street that started it all. Discover why the city was termed the “White City” and see Tel Aviv in an entirely new way!