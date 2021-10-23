Tel Aviv Sunset Series Cocktails Happy Hour w/ Ambassador Michael Oren

Starts on Mon, Oct 25, 2021 7:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Young Community // Upscale Venue // Signature Cocktails // City View

About this event

The Sunset Series … Tel Aviv Happy Hour Drinking & Hanging

This week: Israel’s Second Century: Planning for our Common Future

With: Ambassador Michael Oren, Founder of Israel 2048

When: Monday, October 25, 7pm-9pm

What: Meet young Internationals & Israelis from TLV and beyond. Hear from influential writers, thinkers, professionals, and decision makers impacting Israel, Zionism & Jewish life. Our keynote speakers will schmooze for 20 minutes followed by a brief Q&A session and then… enjoy the mingling (think beverage in hand?).

Where: Capplla Cocktail Bar, 28 HaArba’a St, Hagag South Tower, 14th Floor, TLV

Who’s coming: 20’s & 30’s young adults only (bring ID)

How: Must RSVP on Eventbrite to attend with discounted cocktails

About the Organization: Israel 2048 will provide a platform for Israelis from all backgrounds, for Diaspora Jews and especially for young people, enabling them to both share their views and be listened to. The objective will be to generate the grassroots awareness and activism necessary to effect vital change. By talking today about our country’s tomorrow, Israel 2048 paves the way for our second triumphant century.

About the Speaker: Ambassador Dr. Michael Oren served as Israel’s Ambassador to the United States from 2009-2013. He then served as a Member of Knesset and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, where he interacted with foreign leaders and defended Israel in the media.

A graduate of Princeton and Columbia, Dr. Oren was a visiting professor at Harvard, Yale, and Georgetown. He holds four honorary doctorates and was awarded the Statesman of the Year Medal by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy and the Dr. Martin Luther King Legacy Prize for International Service. His last three books—Six Days of War, Power, Faith, and Fantasy, and Ally: My Journal Across the American-Israel Divide—were all New York Times bestsellers.

Raised in New Jersey, Michael Oren made aliya in the 1970s, was an emissary to Jewish refuseniks in the Soviet Union and won two gold medals in the Maccabiah Games. In the Israel Defense Forces, he served as a Lone Soldier in the paratroopers and as an IDF Spokesman, participating in several wars and reaching the rank of major. He established the Lone Soldier caucus in the Knesset.

About Our Organization: Tribe Tel Aviv

Tribe Tel Aviv’s vision is to offer opportunities for young Jews in Tel Aviv to engage in Jewish life and learning in an open and friendly community of like-minded peers. We believe Jewish tradition and wisdom can inform and enrich our fast-paced lives, and enhance our role in contributing to Tel Aviv’s Jewish character and to the building of Israel as a Jewish state. Be part of the flourishing of Jewish life in Tel Aviv and a revitalization of the Zionist enterprise. Tribe Tel Aviv’s mission is to take the next step forward and cultivate the existing and diverse community of English-speakers into a more cohesive community centered around Jewish life, because after all, Judaism is a team sport.

WEB: www.Tribe.org.il

EMAIL: TLV@Tribe.org.il

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/tribe.org.il