Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Tel Aviv Sunset Series Cocktails Happy Hour w/ Ambassador Michael Oren
Mideast Streets
Michael Oren

Tel Aviv Sunset Series Cocktails Happy Hour w/ Ambassador Michael Oren

The Media Line Staff
10/23/2021

Starts on Mon, Oct 25, 2021 7:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Young Community // Upscale Venue // Signature Cocktails // City View

About this event

The Sunset Series … Tel Aviv Happy Hour Drinking & Hanging

This week: Israel’s Second Century: Planning for our Common Future

With: Ambassador Michael Oren, Founder of Israel 2048

When: Monday, October 25, 7pm-9pm

What: Meet young Internationals & Israelis from TLV and beyond. Hear from influential writers, thinkers, professionals, and decision makers impacting Israel, Zionism & Jewish life. Our keynote speakers will schmooze for 20 minutes followed by a brief Q&A session and then… enjoy the mingling (think beverage in hand?).

Where: Capplla Cocktail Bar, 28 HaArba’a St, Hagag South Tower, 14th Floor, TLV

Who’s coming: 20’s & 30’s young adults only (bring ID)

How: Must RSVP on Eventbrite to attend with discounted cocktails

About the Organization: Israel 2048 will provide a platform for Israelis from all backgrounds, for Diaspora Jews and especially for young people, enabling them to both share their views and be listened to. The objective will be to generate the grassroots awareness and activism necessary to effect vital change. By talking today about our country’s tomorrow, Israel 2048 paves the way for our second triumphant century.

About the Speaker: Ambassador Dr. Michael Oren served as Israel’s Ambassador to the United States from 2009-2013. He then served as a Member of Knesset and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, where he interacted with foreign leaders and defended Israel in the media.

A graduate of Princeton and Columbia, Dr. Oren was a visiting professor at Harvard, Yale, and Georgetown. He holds four honorary doctorates and was awarded the Statesman of the Year Medal by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy and the Dr. Martin Luther King Legacy Prize for International Service. His last three books—Six Days of War, Power, Faith, and Fantasy, and Ally: My Journal Across the American-Israel Divide—were all New York Times bestsellers.

Raised in New Jersey, Michael Oren made aliya in the 1970s, was an emissary to Jewish refuseniks in the Soviet Union and won two gold medals in the Maccabiah Games. In the Israel Defense Forces, he served as a Lone Soldier in the paratroopers and as an IDF Spokesman, participating in several wars and reaching the rank of major. He established the Lone Soldier caucus in the Knesset.

About Our Organization: Tribe Tel Aviv

Tribe Tel Aviv’s vision is to offer opportunities for young Jews in Tel Aviv to engage in Jewish life and learning in an open and friendly community of like-minded peers. We believe Jewish tradition and wisdom can inform and enrich our fast-paced lives, and enhance our role in contributing to Tel Aviv’s Jewish character and to the building of Israel as a Jewish state. Be part of the flourishing of Jewish life in Tel Aviv and a revitalization of the Zionist enterprise. Tribe Tel Aviv’s mission is to take the next step forward and cultivate the existing and diverse community of English-speakers into a more cohesive community centered around Jewish life, because after all, Judaism is a team sport.

WEB: www.Tribe.org.il

EMAIL: TLV@Tribe.org.il

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/tribe.org.il

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.