Tel Aviv Yom Kippur Service, Young Community -Explanatory w/ English
Mideast Streets
Yom Kippur
Tel Aviv
Israel

Tel Aviv Yom Kippur Service, Young Community -Explanatory w/ English

The Media Line Staff
09/10/2021

Wed, Sep 15, 2021 6:30 PM - Thu, Sep 16, 2021 7:30 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Shana Tova Tel Aviv! Join us this Rosh Hashanah & Yom Kippur

About this event

Tribe Tel Avi Yom Kippur Young Community Services

Explanatory & English-Friendly, Outdoors & Free

What: Join your young International & Israeli community for an English-friendly, and open Yom Kippur service with inspiring singing, meditations and meaningful explanations; all kosher, outdoors and shofar powered. Services run by Rabbi Jonathan Feldman.

When:

Kol Nidrei Services – Wednesday September 15th, 6:30pm

Yom Kippur Day Service – Thursday September 16th, 10:30am-12:00

Conclusion of YK Neilah Service + Shofar + Breakfast – Thursday September 16th, 6:00pm

Where:

Kol Nidrei & Neilah @ Kikar Habima, left side of the National Theatre, TLV

Daytime Services @ Kikar Habima, between the National Theater and the Bronfman Center

Who’s coming: 20’s & 30’s young adults only

FREE RSVP: Register on Eventbrite

About Our Organization: Tribe Tel Aviv

Tribe Tel Aviv’s vision is to offer opportunities for young Jews in Tel Aviv to engage in Jewish life and learning in an open and friendly community of like-minded peers. We believe Jewish tradition and wisdom can inform and enrich our fast-paced lives, and enhance our role in contributing to Tel Aviv’s Jewish character and to the building of Israel as a Jewish state. Be part of the flourishing of Jewish life in Tel Aviv and a revitalization of the Zionist enterprise. Tribe Tel Aviv’s mission is to take the next step forward and cultivate the existing and diverse community of English speakers into a more cohesive community centered around Jewish life, because after all, Judaism is a team sport.

WEB: www.Tribe.org.il

EMAIL: TLV@Tribe.org.il

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/tribe.org.il

Tribe Tel Aviv is generously supported by Am Yisrael Foundation // www.AmYisrael.com

