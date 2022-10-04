Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Tel Aviv Yom Kippur Services: Inspiring -English Friendly
Mideast Streets
Yom Kippur

Tel Aviv Yom Kippur Services: Inspiring -English Friendly

The Media Line Staff
10/04/2022

Tue, Oct 4, 2022 6:00 PM - Wed, Oct 5, 2022 7:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets  here.

Location: Kikar HaBima Outdoor Plaza Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District 64283

About this event

Tribe Tel Aviv, presents:

Yom Kippur Young Adult Internationals Community Services, Outdoors

Young Community, Explanatory & English Friendly, Services Free

What:

Join your young International & Israeli community for an English friendly, and open High Holiday services with inspiring singing, meditations and meaningful explanations; all kosher, and shofar powered. Services lead by Rabbi Jonathan Feldman, Hazan Shaariah Witt, hosted by Shanna Fuld.

Where: Kikar Habima outdoors, Free

When Kol Nidrei Evening Service-Tuesday October 4th , 6 pm in front of Habima Theatre

Morning Services -Wednesday October 5th, 10:30 am-12:30 pm to the right of Habima Theatre

Neila Conclusion of Yom Kippur & Final Shofar followed by break-fast -Wednesday October 5th, 5:30- 7 pm

Who’s coming: 20’s & 30’s young adults only

RSVP: Register on Eventbrite

About Our Organization: Tribe Tel Aviv

Tribe Tel Aviv’s vision is to offer opportunities for young Jews in Tel Aviv to engage in Jewish life and learning in an open and friendly community of like-minded peers. We believe Jewish tradition and wisdom can inform and enrich our fast-paced lives, and enhance our role in contributing to Tel Aviv’s Jewish character and to the building of Israel as a Jewish state. Be part of the flourishing of Jewish life in Tel Aviv and a revitalization of the Zionist enterprise. Tribe Tel Aviv’s mission is to take the next step forward and cultivate the existing and diverse community of English-speakers into a more cohesive community centered around Jewish life, because after all, Judaism is a team sport.

WEB: www.Tribe.org.il

EMAIL: TLV@Tribe.org.il

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/tribe.org.il

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.