Tel Aviv Yom Kippur Services: Inspiring -English Friendly

Tue, Oct 4, 2022 6:00 PM - Wed, Oct 5, 2022 7:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Location: Kikar HaBima Outdoor Plaza Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District 64283

About this event

Tribe Tel Aviv, presents:

Yom Kippur Young Adult Internationals Community Services, Outdoors

Young Community, Explanatory & English Friendly, Services Free

What:

Join your young International & Israeli community for an English friendly, and open High Holiday services with inspiring singing, meditations and meaningful explanations; all kosher, and shofar powered. Services lead by Rabbi Jonathan Feldman, Hazan Shaariah Witt, hosted by Shanna Fuld.

Where: Kikar Habima outdoors, Free

When Kol Nidrei Evening Service-Tuesday October 4th , 6 pm in front of Habima Theatre

Morning Services -Wednesday October 5th, 10:30 am-12:30 pm to the right of Habima Theatre

Neila Conclusion of Yom Kippur & Final Shofar followed by break-fast -Wednesday October 5th, 5:30- 7 pm

Who’s coming: 20’s & 30’s young adults only

RSVP: Register on Eventbrite

About Our Organization: Tribe Tel Aviv

Tribe Tel Aviv’s vision is to offer opportunities for young Jews in Tel Aviv to engage in Jewish life and learning in an open and friendly community of like-minded peers. We believe Jewish tradition and wisdom can inform and enrich our fast-paced lives, and enhance our role in contributing to Tel Aviv’s Jewish character and to the building of Israel as a Jewish state. Be part of the flourishing of Jewish life in Tel Aviv and a revitalization of the Zionist enterprise. Tribe Tel Aviv’s mission is to take the next step forward and cultivate the existing and diverse community of English-speakers into a more cohesive community centered around Jewish life, because after all, Judaism is a team sport.

WEB: www.Tribe.org.il

EMAIL: TLV@Tribe.org.il

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/tribe.org.il