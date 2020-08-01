Donate
Tel Aviv Zula

The Media Line Staff
08/01/2020

Date and time: Sunday, August 2, 2020, 9:45 to 11 am Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Jeff Pulver has been hosting breakfast networking events since 2006. Whether you are alumni of his breakfasts and/or conferences or attending for the first time, you are invited to VIRTUALLY connect with our community. While this event is set to take place in the morning in Israel, friends from around the world, from any time zone are invited to join us.

For this event, it is up to you to bring your own food and your preferred beverage, as we will connect via ZOOM. Click HERE to request your private ZOOM link.

You are invited to join us in this new experience. Space is limited – you must request your ZOOM link, in advance, to participate.

Looking forward to greeting you!

