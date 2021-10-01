Text and the City: a Virtual Tour of the Israeli Linguistic Landscape

Tue, Oct 5, 2021 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Tickets ($12) here.

About this event

The languages of Israel can tell us a lot about its social fabric, history and culture. In this talk, Guy will take us through the streets of Israeli cities, deciphering textual graffiti, lost pet ads, texts on t-shirts, shop signs and more. We’ll learn about the cultural layers of an ever changing society and about the latest trends in Modern Hebrew.

This talk is presented together with the Israeli Cultural Institute in Budapest.

About Guy

Guy Sharett teaches Hebrew in the Shanghai International Studies University in Shanghai, China. He has a B.A in Linguistics of Hebrew Language from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem and an M.A from the University of London. Guy, who was born in Ashdod, Israel, speaks 8 languages, and is the presenter of the Streetwise Hebrew podcast, where he teaches Hebrew through music and pop culture, explaining the Israeli psyche through slang expressions and grammar.