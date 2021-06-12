The 2-Millennia Story of Moroccan Jewry

Sun, Jun 13, 2021 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Join us for a dynamic interactive journey through the rich history of the Jews of Morocco

Morocco is home to one of the oldest Jewish communities in the Diaspora. This two-millennia Judeo-Moroccan heritage is the result of an intersection between various civilizations and traditions including: Amazigh (commonly known as Berber), Andalusian, and Arab influences among others. In this talk, we will explore the past and present story of Moroccan Jewry through addressing some central questions related to why the Jews left or stayed in Morocco, what is Jewish life like in Morocco today, and what is the future of Moroccan Jews in this Muslim-majority country.

With your contribution, you will also be donating to the “Shahar Avakeshkha שחר אבקשך” project, which aims at preserving the tradition of North African Jewry mainly through keeping alive the tradition of singing Bakkashot (supplications) and Andalusian music in Israel.

About Yona

Born and raised in Morocco, Yona Abeddour is currently based in Israel. He is a joint PhD student at Ben Gurion University of the Negev in the Middle East Studies Department (Israel), and Sciences Po Bordeaux at Centre Émile Durkheim for Political Science and Comparative Sociology (France). His multi-disciplinary research examines identity formation among second- and third-generation Moroccan Jewish immigrants in France and Israel. As a documentary filmmaker, his films explore Moroccan and Sephardic Jewry and highlight the dynamics of Muslim-Jewish relations.