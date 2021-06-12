Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
The 2-Millennia Story of Moroccan Jewry
Mideast Streets
Morocco
Jewish Diaspora

The 2-Millennia Story of Moroccan Jewry

The Media Line Staff
06/12/2021

Sun, Jun 13, 2021 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Tickets ($18) here.

Join us for a dynamic interactive journey through the rich history of the Jews of Morocco

About this event

Morocco is home to one of the oldest Jewish communities in the Diaspora. This two-millennia Judeo-Moroccan heritage is the result of an intersection between various civilizations and traditions including: Amazigh (commonly known as Berber), Andalusian, and Arab influences among others. In this talk, we will explore the past and present story of Moroccan Jewry through addressing some central questions related to why the Jews left or stayed in Morocco, what is Jewish life like in Morocco today, and what is the future of Moroccan Jews in this Muslim-majority country.

With your contribution, you will also be donating to the “Shahar Avakeshkha שחר אבקשך” project, which aims at preserving the tradition of North African Jewry mainly through keeping alive the tradition of singing Bakkashot (supplications) and Andalusian music in Israel.

About Yona

Born and raised in Morocco, Yona Abeddour is currently based in Israel. He is a joint PhD student at Ben Gurion University of the Negev in the Middle East Studies Department (Israel), and Sciences Po Bordeaux at Centre Émile Durkheim for Political Science and Comparative Sociology (France). His multi-disciplinary research examines identity formation among second- and third-generation Moroccan Jewish immigrants in France and Israel. As a documentary filmmaker, his films explore Moroccan and Sephardic Jewry and highlight the dynamics of Muslim-Jewish relations.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.