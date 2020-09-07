The 2nd Exodus from Egypt With Ada Aharoni

Date and time: Tuesday, September 8, 2020, 7 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Lecturer, sociologist, poet and author Professor Ada Aharoni will tell us about her Egyptian childhood, uprooting and departure for Israel. She will explain how the issue of the Jewish refugees from Arab countries may help bring about peace. This is the objective of IFLAC, an organization she founded some 20 years ago.

Please note that there is no registration but only named participants will be admitted and allowed to ask questions. Numbers on Zoom are limited but the event will be livestreamed to the Harif Facebook page. A recording will be uploaded to the Harif website. Questions may be sent in advance to info@harif.org.