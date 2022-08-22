The 3K Virtual Tour of Jewish Lithuania: Kaunas, Kedainiai and Kalvarija

Thu, Aug 25, 2022 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Tickets ($18) here.

Join us for a Virtual Tour of Jewish Lithuania covering the towns of Kaunas, Kedainiai and Kalvarija.

About this event

We continue our series of Virtual Tours in Lithuania. In my first talk we presented Jewish Vilnius. Now, get ready for the country’s second-largest city, Kaunas, and the towns of Kedainiai and Kalvarija. Kaunas (Kovno) was 60% Jewish at the end of the XIX century. Using videos I will guide you through its main Jewish heritage sights. After that, we will jump 50 kilometres north to Kedainiai, (Keidan), which was home to a very interesting Jewish community. Finally, the shtetl of Kalvarija (Kalvarye), is definitely a must-see in this journey.

With your contribution you will also be donating to the youth club ILAN in Vilnius. This local Jewish community organization does a great job bringing Jewish values to our children.

About Daniel

Daniel Gurevich was born in Vilnius in 1979 and made Aliya to Israel in 1997 before returning to Lithuania and becoming an expert in the travel industry.

Today he is the General Manager of his own family business, the Travel Agency Jerulita. His tours are conducted in Hebrew, English, Russian and Lithuanian, and focus on Jewish heritage, religion, history and culture. Holocaust and relations between Jews and local people are subjects of his particular interest and in which he does personal research. Architecture, especially Art Nouveau, is one of his specialties.

He really enjoys working with people and every tour gives him new energy for the next one.