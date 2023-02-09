The Abraham Accords, Israel and Palestine: The Path to Peace

Wed, February 15, 2023, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Location: Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy Al Maarid Street Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates

This is ROPES’s first public event in the Arab world, dedicated to the importance of the Abraham Accords to regional peacemaking efforts.

Since early 2017, ROPES – the Regional Organization for Peace, Economics & Security has worked quietly to connect forward-thinking Israeli and Palestinian emerging leaders with new allies across the Arab world. On February 15, 2023 at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, the organization will hold its first public event in the Arab world, dedicated to the importance of the Abraham Accords to regional peacemaking efforts. The panel will discuss the positive dynamics of the Abraham accords, the leading role of the UAE and the ways to use the Accords to reduce tensions in other parts of the Middle East.

ROPES Founder Ben Birnbaum and ROPES Executive Director Ksenia Svetlova will moderate a panel about the Abraham Accords and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict featuring Federal National Council Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman H.E. Ali Al Nuaimi, Alliance for Middle East Peace Executive Director John Lyndon, and Jerusalem Development Fund CEO Samer Abdelrazzak Sinijlawi. Following the panel, attendees will be given the option of attending one of two breakout discussion rooms–one focusing on politics, the other focusing on economics.

Among the attendees will be members of the international diplomatic community and the academic and research communities of Abu-Dhabi and Dubai.

Free round-trip transportation from Dubai available.