THE ABRAHAMIC BUSINESS CIRCLE Investors Roundtable TEL -AVIV
Mideast Streets
Business
Israel
Abraham Accords

The Media Line Staff
12/05/2022

Wednesday, December 7 · 12 - 7pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Tickets ($650) here.

Location: Hilton Tel Aviv 205 HaYarkon Street Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District 6340506

As we marked our first global, historical and successful Investors Roundtable ZÜRICH held on the 09th of September 2022 in ZÜRICH MARRIOTT HOTEL. We aim to share another MILESTONE of SUCCESS with all our global members, global investors, partners, sponsors, VIP guests, Royal family members, and special guests in Israel.

Join us at THE ABRAHAMIC BUSINESS CIRCLE Investors Roundtable TEL AVIV on the 07th of December 2022 (Wednesday) in TEL-AVIV ISRAEL (venue TBA).

The Abrahamic Business Circle is your Global Growth Partner.

We continuously work with governments and businesses in the Middle East and around the World to boost global trade and investment.

The Abrahamic Business Circle is an exclusive Private Members Network focused on promoting global economic diplomacy through investments.

The organization is composed of Private Investors, Entrepreneurs, UHNWI, Royal Families, Corporates, and Diplomats.

Our activities strive to demonstrate how entrepreneurship and investments from all parts of the world can make positive changes in triple sustainability around the globe.

Combined Connection offers Opportunities. The gathering for Global Members to network, build and strengthen connections;

  • Members from 56 countries around the globe
  • Meet the 200++ Delegates and Investors
  • Listen from 20++ Pitch presentations
  • From 20++ Industries
  • Investment Exchange of $675.2 Million

Event Details:

  • 12:00 –13:00 PRE-NETWORKING / REGISTRATION/ WELCOME DRINKS
  • 13:00 – 14:30 PROGRAM: (1st SESSION)/ WELCOME ADDRESS/ SPECIAL ADDRESS/ KEYNOTE ADDRESS/ KEYNOTE PRESENTATIONS
  • 14:30 – 15:00 NETWORKING COFFEE BREAK
  • 15:00 – 17:00 PROGRAM: (2nd SESSION)/ KEYNOTE ADDRESS/ KEYNOTE PRESENTATIONS/ ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSIONS
  • 17:00 – 19:00 POST-NETWORKING COCKTAILS

This event is EXCLUSIVE FOR MEMBERS ONLY. FOR NON-MEMBERS / Membership | Speaking Engagement please contact:

Ms. Maricar Ramos

Membership Director

Mobile Nos: +971 54445 1408

Email add ramos@theabrahamicbusinesscircle.com

WE STRICTLY FOLLOW THE NO ID NO ENTRY POLICY.

Thank you and See you!!

